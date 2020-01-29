How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Series 2020

Twelve CS:GO teams will participate in BLAST Premier Spring Series in BLAST’s first event of 2020.

The competition will be played over three weeks. The six best teams will qualify for BLAST Premier Spring finals in July 2020 and the six worst will have their chance in a minor tournament, the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

Will the favorites Astralis, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and Vitality qualify for the finals or will there be upsets in the first big CS:GO tournament of 2020? BLAST Premier Spring Series also offers a prize pool of $300,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Premier Spring Series.

Stream

BLASTPremier – Twitch BLASTPremier streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

BLAST Premier Spring Series will be fully broadcast on BLAST’s Twitch Channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so it’ll be easier to watch your favorite team.

Format

The teams will be split into three double-elimination GSL groups, with all of the matches being played as best-of-three series. The top two teams from each group qualify for BLAST Premier Spring finals and the bottom two teams from each group advance to BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

BLAST will also pay $300,000 in prize pool, but the breakdown of the prize money hasn’t been announced yet.

Teams

Group A

Team Liquid: Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken Keith “NAF” Markovic Jake “Stewie2K” Yip Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella

FaZe: Marcelo “coldzera” David Nikola “NiKo” Kovač Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Helvijs “broky” Saukants Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Ninjas in Pyjamas: Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson Fredrik “REZ” Sterner Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora Simon “twist” Eliasson Tim “nawwk” Jonasson

MIBR: Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo Fernando “fer” Alvarenga Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe Epitácio “TACO” de Melo Ignacio “meyern” Meyer



Group B

Astralis: Nicolai “device” Reedtz Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen Emil “Magisk” Reif Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Vitality: Mathieu “ZywoO” Herbaut Richard “shox” Papillon Dan “apEX” Madesclaire Cédric “RpK” Guipouy Alex McMeekin

Natus Vincere: Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev Denis “electronic” Sharipov Egor “flamie” Vasilev Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy

Complexity: Benjamin “blameF” Bremer Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke Valentin “poizon” Vasilev Owen “oBo” Schlatter William “RUSH” Wierzba



Group C

Evil Geniuses: Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov Ethan Arnold Tarik Celik Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz

OG: Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen Valdemar “valde” Bjørn Issa “ISSAA” Murad Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski

100 Thieves: Justin “jks” Savage Aaron “AZR” Ward Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas

G2: Kenny “kennyS” Schrub Nemanja “nexa” Isaković Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač François “AmaNEk” Delaunay Audric “JaCkz” Jug



Schedule

Friday, Jan. 31

9:30am CT: FaZe vs. NiP

1:30pm CT: Liquid vs. MIBR

Saturday, Feb. 1

9:30am CT: Group A lower bracket round one

1:30pm CT: Group A upper bracket final

Sunday, Feb. 2

9:30am CT: Group A lower bracket final

1:30pm CT: Group A final

Friday, Feb. 7

9:30am CT: Na’Vi vs. Vitality

1:30pm CT: Astralis vs. Complexity

Saturday, Feb. 8

9:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one

1:30pm CT: Group B upper bracket final

Sunday, Feb. 9

9:30am CT: Group B lower bracket final

1:30pm CT: Group B final

Friday, Feb. 14

9:30am CT: 100 Thieves vs. G2

1:30pm CT: EG vs. OG

Saturday, Feb. 15

9:30am CT: Group C lower bracket round one

1:30pm CT: Group C upper bracket final

Sunday, Feb. 16

9:30am CT: Group C lower bracket final

1:30pm CT: Group C final

Key storylines

Liquid didn’t finish 2020 on a high note, despite being the best team in the world during the first part of 2019. The North Americans lost steam after the first player break and haven’t lifted a trophy since IEM Chicago in July. Although there won’t be a trophy for BLAST Premier Spring Series, this is a great opportunity to kick off the year with comfortable wins since FaZe, NiP, and MIBR aren’t near their level.

In Group B, though, there are some more exciting matchups. Astralis were the best team in the world in 2019. They won several tournaments, including two CS:GO Majors. But the Danish team will likely have tough matches against Vitality, Na’Vi, and even Complexity, who changed almost its whole roster at the end of 2019. Arguably the three best snipers in the world are in this group: device, s1mple, and ZywoO.

At some point, it looked like EG were capable of ending 2019 as the best CS:GO team in the world. The North Americans have lifted two major trophies since signing with EG in September. But they didn’t quite keep up with their performances, especially in their two tournaments played in China.

Their expectations must be higher for 2020 and EG will test themselves against 100 Thieves, OG, and G2. We’ll find out if EG and 100 Thieves, the two most stable rosters of Group C, can qualify for BLAST Premier Spring finals when the event kicks off.