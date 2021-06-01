Tacitus joins FURIA’s CS:GO team as an assistant coach

FURIA has hired Brazilian CS:GO coach Marcos “tacitus” Castilho to be its assistant coach, the organization announced today.

Tacitus, a former professional player who competed in North America, transitioned to an analyst role within Triumph in April 2020 and was promoted to the head coach role two months later. He most notably helped the team earn a runner-up finish in IEM Beijing-Haidian North America. The Brazilian left Triumph in April 2021, though, a couple of weeks after the team failed to qualify for ESL Pro League season 14 following a loss to Bad News Bears in the ESEA Premier Season 36 grand final.

Join us in welcoming Tacitus, the new Assistant Coach of our CS:GO team! 👊#DIADEFURIA #FURIACS pic.twitter.com/LPCXGCvl0d — FURIA (@FURIA) June 1, 2021

"My role at FURIA is going to be to alongside Nicolas 'guerri' Nogueira, who is the current head coach at FURIA," tacitus said in the official announcement. "In general, I'll try to aggregate the most I can and leverage the tactical standard of the team."

The young tactician is excited to have signed with FURIA, calling them the best Brazilian CS:GO team and one of the biggest organizations in the world. "Being able to represent a jersey with such weight is a big dream and I'll give my best in every moment," tacitus said.

Tacitus' addition comes two days after FURIA reached the grand finals of cs_summit eight, the first Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament for North America in 2021, and lost to Team Liquid. The Brazilians lead the NA RMR table with 1,980 points, 100 more than second-place EXTREMUM.

The new assistant coach of FURIA will perhaps make the North American Paytyn "Junior" Johnson feel more comfortable in the Brazilian team since they worked together on Triumph in 2020 and the AWPer was one of the most dominant players in the region.