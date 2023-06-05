SyrsoN’s BIG departure already sparking chain reaction for CS:GO transfer window 

German superstar AWPer syrsoN has reportedly been in talks with multiple noteworthy teams in the CS:GO scene after his triumphant BIG return fell through this week, and his impending availability already has other esports teams eyeing the transfer window.

Since syrsoN’s assumed reinstatement at BIG has now been ruled out, the AWPer has been temperature-checking Top 15 teams, according to Blix.gg. Teams like OG and Falcons are in talks with the AWPer, meaning a domino effect could send multiple pros packing; especially if syrsoN replaces OG’s star player, degster.

If syrsoN has set his sights on OG, this would leave degster wide open for an array of top teams to bolster their arsenal. The Russian AWPer’s been a hot prospect since his time on Team Spirit, and would improve almost any team.

With reports of multiple OG players leaving, this could be the perfect opportunity for syrsoN to get the squad back into fighting shape. As flameZ, niko, and degster set themselves up for an exit, a whole new squad could be built around syrsoN.

In saying that, syrsoN hasn’t played an official CS:GO match since he benched himself three months ago. The German AWPer was replaced by Marcel “hyped” Köhn as a temporary fix, but he later donned the title of the official syrsoN replacement signing.

BIG’s results since hyped’s arrival haven’t changed that dramatically. SyrsoN’s replacement hasn’t accrued anywhere near the same stats as the benched AWPer, but the results have stayed on par, if not slightly worse.

SyrsoN’s three years on BIG saw the CS:GO squad win five events, with four still marked with the COVID-19 era caveat. The squad has struggled to maintain consistent results in the post-COVID-19 era, but did still lift the Roobet Cup 2022 trophy.

This move will undoubtedly shake the CS:GO scene. We’ll just have to strap in and wait for teams to collapse and rebuild in the player break, which begins on June 11.

