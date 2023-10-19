Steel rages at CS2 teammates before FACEIT game even begins

Joshua “steel” Nissan is one of the tactical FPS scene’s most notorious ragers. From Counter-Strike to VALORANT, it’s clear that steel has an immense knowledge of FPS decision-making, and can get frustrated when he sees an obvious misplay. This has led to some trolling steel during games, and the latest attempt in FACEIT is extremely funny.

steel has had enough of his teammates pic.twitter.com/26X3V7Ytg9 — NarT (@NartOutHere) October 19, 2023

There just is simply no way you can play a knife round in CS2 this poorly without trying to play it poorly. Whether intentional or unintentional, this is a colossal throw that gives the other team their choice of side to start the match. In pick-up games, Inferno can be extremely one-sided, and being able to force your opponents onto the claustrophobic T side is a big advantage. Put simply, steel is probably right to feel this way. It’s very difficult to imagine a knife round being played out this way by players who intend to win the round.

It hasn’t always been justified, though. Montages of steel hollering have been made as far in the past as nearly a decade ago. He’s a seasoned rager, with a long history of frustration seeping through to the surface.

No matter what you think of him, steel is one of North America’s greatest tactical minds. Even after his role in the iBUYPOWER matchfixing scandal, he dedicated time and effort into esports, and he has held nearly every role in the industry. From mentoring younger CS players to becoming one of the pioneers of VALORANT to in-game observing and recording a tongue-in-cheek anti-matchfixing ad for Beyond The Summit, he’s a truly all-time great. Even in his relative age to the average player, he’s still giving us all-time rage content regularly.

