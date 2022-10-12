Source 2 rumors rumble to life again after CS:GO developer spotted playing mystery build on servers

Another breadcrumb has been dropped in regard to the long-awaited Source 2 update for Counter-Strike, and this time it all came from a dev’s server choices.

Fans have been clambering and clutching to the idea that Source 2 is around the corner and has been for years. The update has gotten no closer, and no reliable information has been dropped.

Recently, there’s been more hype than usual, and an even more recent finding from an observant CS:GO fan has brought the conversation up once again. Twitter user AqualsMissing has found “another instance of CS:GO developer playing 1.36.8.4 on public CS:GO build.”

The post eventually made its way onto Reddit, with the thread climbing the Global Offensive subreddit with nearly 1,000 upvotes and ten times that in views.

Despite the hype, not all the commenters were convinced, pointing out that the developer was only “on the server for 4 minutes,” with others reminding others it doesn’t necessarily mean the game will see massive updates.

A Redditor threw out the possibility of Valve could be making something fans weren’t expecting, saying “I’m going to have a great big old laugh at this subreddit when Valve reveals the CS:GO Card Game at the major that runs on Source 2.”

The speculation didn’t end at whether source 2 would arrive, but when. Players discussed whether the update would happen before the major, with one player saying they’d probably go through a “beta” stage first.

Either way, Valve likes to stay silent, so fans will have to keep speculating.