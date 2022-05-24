Snax to stand in for ENCE at IEM Dallas

ENCE’s star rifler Lotan “⁠Spinx⁠” Giladi will not attend IEM Dallas due to visa issues and the team called Janusz “⁠Snax⁠” Pogorzelski to play for them at the $250,000 CS:GO tournament.

This is a huge blow to the ENCE camp as Spinx has been their best performer. The Israeli rifler helped them to reach the semifinals of PGL Antwerp Major this month and is averaging a 1.17 rating during 2022, as per HLTV’s statistics.

Unfortunately, due to visa issues, @SpinxCSGO is unable to participate in #IEM Dallas.



We will have the Polish legend @cios_snax stepping in as a substitute. Huge thanks for coming in clutch 💪#EZ4ENCE pic.twitter.com/HdtIOoUotZ — ENCE (@ENCE) May 24, 2022

Snax, on the other hand, has been not so active since he parted ways with Polish team Anonymo in December 2022. The former Virtus Pro star played some matches for orgless teams this year but has been far away from the tier-one scene.

IEM Dallas will run from May 30 to June 5 and will feature 16 CS:GO teams in total, including some of the best in the world such as FaZe Clan, Heroic, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FURIA, and G2. The tournament would be a great opportunity for ENCE to keep on impressing this year, following their semifinal run at PGL Antwerp Major this month and the second-place at ESL Pro League season 15 in April.

But the temporary loss of Spinx and the usage of Snax most likely slim ENCE’s chances of even making the playoffs of IEM Dallas unless someone like Paweł “⁠dycha⁠” Dycha or Olek “⁠hades⁠” Miskiewicz takes this opportunity to carry the team in terms of frags.