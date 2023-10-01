Shroud’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Over the last several years, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has built himself a reputation for being one of the most talented first-person shooter players of all time. From competitive play to streaming, the 29-year-old content creator has created an empire of supporters who are now ready to watch his skills on display in CS2.
For any aspiring top players looking to emulate his success, Shroud has very specific crosshair, mouse, and video settings that help him maximize performance and quality on his broadcast. Even though it’ll be extremely hard to play just as well as the veteran CS star, using his settings might help you enter the right mindset for improvement.
Shroud’s crosshair settings for CS2
You can copy the following code into your CS2 crosshair settings to import Shroud’s crosshair settings for your own usage:
- CSGO-Edh6j-RrwMz-CEfqX-DH3jz-raJGG
Shroud’s mouse settings for CS2
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|1.2
|eDPI
|960
|Raw Input
|One
|Hz
|1000
|Zoom Sensitivity
|One
|Windows Sensitivity
|Six
|Mouse Acceleration
|Off
Shroud’s video settings for CS2
|Resolution
|2560×1440
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Scaling Mode
|Native
|Refresh rate
|360 HZ
|Color Mode
|Computer Monitor
|Brightness
|100 percent
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
|Global Shadow Quality
|High
|Model/Texture Detail
|High
|Particle Detail
|Very High
|Shadow Detail
|High
|Boost Player Contrast
|Enabled
|Multicore Rendering
|Enabled
|Ambient Occlusion
|High
|Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode
|8x MSAA
|High Dynamic Range
|Quality
|FidelityFX Super Resolution
|Disabled
|NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency
|Disabled
|Texture Filtering Mode
|Trilinear
|Wait for Vertical Sync
|Disabled