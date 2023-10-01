Shroud’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Over the last several years, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has built himself a reputation for being one of the most talented first-person shooter players of all time. From competitive play to streaming, the 29-year-old content creator has created an empire of supporters who are now ready to watch his skills on display in CS2.

For any aspiring top players looking to emulate his success, Shroud has very specific crosshair, mouse, and video settings that help him maximize performance and quality on his broadcast. Even though it’ll be extremely hard to play just as well as the veteran CS star, using his settings might help you enter the right mindset for improvement.

Shroud’s crosshair settings for CS2

You can copy the following code into your CS2 crosshair settings to import Shroud’s crosshair settings for your own usage:

CSGO-Edh6j-RrwMz-CEfqX-DH3jz-raJGG

Shroud’s mouse settings for CS2

DPI 800 Sensitivity 1.2 eDPI 960 Raw Input One Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity One Windows Sensitivity Six Mouse Acceleration Off Mouse: Logitech G303 Shroud Edition

Shroud’s video settings for CS2

Resolution 2560×1440 Aspect ratio 16:9 Scaling Mode Native Refresh rate 360 HZ Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail High Particle Detail Very High Shadow Detail High Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Ambient Occlusion High Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA High Dynamic Range Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution Disabled NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Trilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 / Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN

