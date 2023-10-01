Shroud’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Over the last several years, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has built himself a reputation for being one of the most talented first-person shooter players of all time. From competitive play to streaming, the 29-year-old content creator has created an empire of supporters who are now ready to watch his skills on display in CS2.

For any aspiring top players looking to emulate his success, Shroud has very specific crosshair, mouse, and video settings that help him maximize performance and quality on his broadcast. Even though it’ll be extremely hard to play just as well as the veteran CS star, using his settings might help you enter the right mindset for improvement.

Shroud’s crosshair settings for CS2

You can copy the following code into your CS2 crosshair settings to import Shroud’s crosshair settings for your own usage:

  • CSGO-Edh6j-RrwMz-CEfqX-DH3jz-raJGG

Shroud’s mouse settings for CS2

DPI800
Sensitivity1.2
eDPI960
Raw InputOne
Hz1000
Zoom SensitivityOne
Windows SensitivitySix
Mouse AccelerationOff
Mouse: Logitech G303 Shroud Edition

Shroud’s video settings for CS2

Resolution2560×1440
Aspect ratio16:9
Scaling ModeNative
Refresh rate360 HZ
Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness100 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailHigh
Particle DetailVery High
Shadow DetailHigh
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Ambient OcclusionHigh
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode8x MSAA
High Dynamic RangeQuality
FidelityFX Super ResolutionDisabled
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeTrilinear
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 / Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN
