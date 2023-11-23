S1mple uses CS2 feature to catch culprits of bad grenade plays, and you can use it too

The GOAT will be more harsh than ever to his teammates.

If you have never thrown a bad grenade in CS:GO or CS2, you’re probably the only person in the world. Us casual players do it nearly every match, but now we’re in danger as it has become much easier to identify the culprits, according to s1mple.

Valve changed CS2‘s chat UI on Nov. 17 and now we have specific colors for each grenade type: grey for Flashbangs, green for Smokes, orange for Incendiaries, and red for HEs. Though this was likely not Valve’s intention, s1mple told his fans in a recent stream that this helps to identify who’s throwing bad grenades in his games.

“It’s actually pretty cool, now I finally understand who’s ruining games for us,” s1mple said.

It is not like it was impossible to catch culprits of bad grenade plays before, but the new color system helps to identify them faster. I, for example, can’t remember how many times I’ve thrown a bad flashbang in CS:GO or CS2 and told my teammates it was an enemy flash before they even complained. Now it’ll be harder to use this excuse as we can easily locate who threw what in the chat, including those bad smokes that fail to cover choke points.

Though this was just a small quality-of-life change, the developers must be feeling good that s1mple enjoyed it. The GOAT went on an indefinite break from competition on Oct. 26 to take care of personal matters, and he was one of the most vocal players about CS2‘s state after the worldwide release in September.

Luckily, it’s far easier to practice grenades in CS2 than it was in CS:GO, so perhaps it’s better if all of us spend some time in a practice server before hopping into a Premier game and getting yelled at for throwing bad flashes or missing smoke grenades.