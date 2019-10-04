RpK shines as Vitality advance to DreamHack Masters Malmö semifinals

Without the contributions of 30-year-old Cédric “RpK” Guipouy in the last map, Vitality’s 2-1 victory against mousesports wouldn’t have been possible.

The win locks them in a spot in the semifinals of DreamHack Masters Malmö, where they will play Na’Vi tomorrow.

Team Vitality on Twitter It was a long night but it’s over now 😎 Our CSGO squad takes down @mousesports 2-1 in the quarter-finals of #DHMastersMalmo and they advance in the Semi-final where they’ll face @natusvincere tomorrow 💪 #VforVictory (📸 @HLTVorg )

Both teams played an exciting game on Mirage, which Vitality won 16-14. Mousesports’ star players didn’t perform great, but the in-game leader Finn “karrigan” Andersen top-fragged with 23 kills. Vitality’s stars, on the other hand, did a great job, as Richard “shox” Papillon and Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut combined for 53 frags.

shox 1v3 clutch (Mirage) Clip of DreamHackCS Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Inferno didn’t go to 30th round like Mirage, although it was still a close contest. Mousesports, who were down 10-5 at halftime, dominated the second half to win 16-12. Robin “ropz” Kool compensated for an awful first map by finishing with 31 kills.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fans watched a truly vintage performance by RpK in the final map, Dust II. The legendary player had 27 kills and hit a quad-kill in a crucial round. He massively helped Vitality to win 16-13.

RPK crushes the defense with a quad kill (Dust2) Clip of DreamHackCS Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Vitality is in great shape for their first tournament with shox. He is having a good tournament overall and is helping ZywOo in the fragging department. The French will play against Na’Vi tomorrow, who are also playing their first tournament with Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács.

But every eye will be on the duel between ZywOo and Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, arguably the two best players in the world.

The DreamHack Masters Malmö semifinals will start with Astralis vs. Fnatic at 8am CT. Na’Vi and Vitality will play at 11:50am CT.