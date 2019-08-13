Report: Sadokist and HenryG won’t cast together at the StarLadder Berlin Major

CS:GO broadcasters Henry “HenryG” Greer and Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett won’t be paired as a duo for the StarLadder Berlin Major, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

The decision was made by the two casters, not StarLadder, according to DeKay’s sources.

Earlier in the week, Sadokist did an AMA on his Instagram and suggested that he’d be doing a lot less casting in the future. But Sadokist said that he’d be taking part in some analyst desks.

HenryG will reportedly cast alongside Alex “Machine” Richardson for some part of the upcoming Major. Machine usually works as a desk host, but he’s been a caster at several events before and is known as one of the most hybrid production talents in CS:GO.

HenryG and Sadokist have worked together since 2015, casting numerous events, including two Major finals. They’ve cast seven big tournaments in 2019, with the most recent being IEM Chicago in July.

Some fans will probably miss the traditional casting duo at the StarLadder Berlin Major, but HenryG is one of the most versatile casters in the scene and has previously worked with Anders Blume, James Bardolph, and Daniel “ddk” Kapadia this year.

The StarLadder Berlin Major will start on Aug. 23 featuring teams from the New Challengers stage.