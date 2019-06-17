Report: AdreN to join Hobbit and mou to create new CS:GO team

Dauren “AdreN” Kystaubayev has been in discussions with both Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov and Rustem “mou” Telepov to create a brand-new CS:GO roster, according to Dexerto’s Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

It’s been several months since AdreN left his longtime home, Gambit Esports, to look for greener pastures. But it seems like he wants to bring back some of the old gang for another shot at competitive glory.

The last time AdreN, Hobbit, and Mou won a major tournament was in 2017 when Gambit beat Immortals at the PGL Major in Krakow. At that event, the team took down several high-profile teams, including Astralis, Fnatic, Mousesports, and G2 Esports.

But the last two years were tough for the CIS-based team. The roster couldn’t find any success at major or minor tournaments. As a result, the organization began to retool and rebuild as veterans were benched for new, young players.

Meanwhile, AdreN went on to join FaZe Clan and he won both the ELEAGUE CS:GO Invitational 2019 and BLAST Pro Series Miami 2019 with them. Hobbit moved on to HellRaisers but he hasn’t found much success—he was transfer listed in April. Finally, Mou hasn’t played any CS:GO for a while because he’s been on Gambit’s inactive list since May.

If these three players decide to create a team, an organization would have to pay a transfer fee to acquire Hobbit and Mou. AdreN is the only free agent out of the three, and all of them are reportedly willing to move to Europe or North America for a chance to play.

