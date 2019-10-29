Renegades will replace mousesports at IEM Beijing due to visa issues

Mousesports have dropped out of IEM Beijing, which starts next week on Nov. 7, because of visa issues. Renegades will take their place at the CS:GO event, ESL announced today.

This is the second team adjustment that ESL has had to make for IEM Beijing. The team list was previously altered last week when Team Liquid opted to not participate and were replaced by ENCE.

mousesports on Twitter It’s sad that we’re not able to attend IEM Beijing due to visa issues. 😢 https://t.co/PBii9yiiI3

Mousesports didn’t specify what the problem is, but it’s the second travel issue the org has faced this week. Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund subbed in for Robin “ropz” Kool yesterday at ECS season eight, week five because the Estonian didn’t get home in time for the match against Virtus Pro.

This is a great opportunity for Renegades, though. They’re playing much better in this second part of the CS:GO season. The Australians grabbed their second consecutive top-four placing at StarSeries i-League season eight last weekend.

The competition at IEM Beijing will arguably be more intense now because mousesports weren’t showing their best form recently. Missing this event might be exactly what Finn “karrigan” Andersen and crew need at this point.

The team list for IEM Beijing now consists of Astralis, Evil Geniuses, Vitality, Renegades, ENCE, FaZe Clan, ViCi Gaming, and TYLOO. If EG win, they’ll remain the best CS:GO team in the world. But if Astralis win, the Danes will be back on the top.