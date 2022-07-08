Rain on FaZe’s struggles after CS:GO Major win: ‘We haven’t been able to play enough’

FaZe Clan were all set to have a perfect first half of the 2022 season after they won IEM Katowice in February, ESL Pro League season 15 in April, and the PGL Antwerp Major in May.

The international powerhouse, however, didn’t keep up the same form in June and had mediocre results at IEM Dallas and BLAST Premier Spring Finals, in addition to losing the Roobet Cup to BIG. These surprising performances have led many in the CS:GO community to question what happened to FaZe after they won the Major and if they are capable of rebounding to finish the season in style by winning IEM Cologne, one of the most iconic Counter-Strike tournaments.

FaZe secured a victory against 00 Nation in the opening round of IEM Cologne’s main stage and the Norwegian rifler and PGL Antwerp Major MVP Håvard “rain” Nygaard gave an interview to HLTV in which he tried to address the problems FaZe have been facing lately.

“I think the main problem we have is that we haven’t been able to play enough,” rain said after beating 00 Nation 2-0. “I don’t think before this tournament [IEM Cologne] that anybody was over 60 or 70 hours from practice or individual [training]. I think the lack of playing hurt us a little bit and the lack of being able to find new stuff.”

Rain said he was practicing around 120 to 130 hours of CS:GO around the PGL Antwerp Major, but he hasn’t been able to keep up with these numbers due to a hectic schedule filled with many tournaments. The Norwegian rifler explained that FaZe relies on clutch moments and that their individual form hasn’t been up to par.

Although FaZe have struggled in June, they’re off to a great start in IEM Cologne. If the international powerhouse defeats Team Spirit tomorrow at 9am CT, they’ll secure a spot in the playoffs of the $1 million tournament.