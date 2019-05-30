Pronax retires from competitive CS:GO

One of the most legendary players in CS:GO history has decided to hang up his mouse.



Markus “pronax” Wallsten has retired from competitive Counter-Strike, the player announced today.



pronax on Twitter As of today I am officially retired from competitive CS:GO and I would like to sincerely thank everyone that have supported me through my career as a player. ❤️ I am moving on to something bigger than myself. Full statement will be released in the future. CU all soon! 👀👊

Pronax is recognized as one of the most brilliant minds in CS:GO. The former in-game leader became famous after his stint with Fnatic from 2013 to 2015.



He won three Majors while leading the Swedes, and two of them were back-to-back championships. Pronax won the first CS:GO Major at DreamHack Winter 2013, followed by ESL One Katowice and ESL One Cologne in 2015.



Under pronax’s leadership, Fnatic were one of the most dominant teams in the world. They gained a lot of fans and haters, especially after the boost controversy at DreamHack Winter in 2014.



Pronax left Fnatic in November 2015 and created a new team, GODSENT, in April 2016. The project wasn’t successful, although it featured big names from the Sweedish scene like Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, and Robin “flusha” Rönnquist, who left Fnatic in August 2016 to play with pronax once again.

He played in his final tournament at the Copenhagen Games 2019 qualifier last April under GODSENT’s banner. Pronax hasn’t announced any additional plans for his future yet.

