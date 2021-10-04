PGL Stockholm Major talent lineup revealed

It's a stacked set of analysts and casters, that's for sure.

PGL has unveiled the broadcast team that will bring fans the action at the Stockholm Major, the first CS:GO Major in over two years.

Fans will see a lot of familiar faces, including some people who haven’t been working at CS:GO events too much lately. Richard Lewis will be the host of a Valve-sponsored event for the first time since the ELEAGUE Boston Major in January 2018. Daniel “ddk” Kapadia, who’s been more involved in VALORANT tournaments, will be casting CS:GO for the first time since cs_summit 7 in January. Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett, who recently worked as a sideline reporter in ESL Pro League season 14, will also be one of the tournament’s casters.

🎙️You know them.

📹You love them.

You will see them every day between October 26 – November 7 🇸🇪#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/yx8WGHFbNc — PGL (@pglesports) October 4, 2021

Duncan “Thorin” Shields, Janko “YNk” Paunović, Mathieu “Maniac” Quiquerez, and Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam will be the analysts working with Lewis on the desk. The casting team features Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill and Alex “Machine” Richardson, Anders Blume and Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, plus James Bardolph and Jason “moses” O’Toole. Bardolph has historically been ddk’s partner, so it’s likely that moses will be paired with Sadokist.

There will be a total of three in-game observers responsible for bringing the best of the PGL Stockholm Major to the fans: Jake “Jak3y” Elton, Efren Chuong, and Ryan “ItsRandall” Randall.

The PGL Stockholm Major will see 24 teams battle for their share of the $2 million prize pool and will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7. The playoffs will take place over the last four days of the event and will be played in the Avicii Arena.