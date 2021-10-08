PGL reverts decision to have talent remotely in Romania during PGL Stockholm Major playoffs

The CS:GO talent team for the 2021 PGL Stockholm Major will be present in the Avicii Arena during the event’s playoffs, PGL CEO Silviu Stroie announced today.

This decision comes after a vast majority of the community wasn’t thrilled about the talent working fully remote from PGL’s studio in Bucharest, Romania for the Major, as originally planned.

Your voices have been heard.

The PGL CSGO Major Stockholm 2021 talent team will be with you inside Avicii Arena. — Silviu Stroie (@ssilviu) October 8, 2021

The talent will still work in Bucharest for the group stage of the tournament, which takes place between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. Then the crew will fly to Stockholm for the Champions Stage, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and will finish with the grand finals on Nov. 7.

The tournament’s talent lineup will include a few recognizable faces. Richard Lewis will return to the role of host, while Duncan “Thorin” Shields and Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett will make a comeback to the analyst and caster roles, respectively, during the CS:GO Major. The duo has made a handful of appearances over the past two years, with the Brit being present during the StarLadder CIS RMR event in August and the Canadian was a sideline reporter at ESL Pro League season 14.

The talent lineup also includes some people who have most frequently appeared on CS:GO broadcasts for the past year. Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill, Anders Blume, and Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat will be heard during the PGL Stockholm Major.

You can watch the PGL Stockholm Major on PGL’s Twitch channel starting on Oct. 26.