PashaBiceps joins x-kom AGO on trial

Legendary Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Jarosław “pashaBiceps” Jarząbkowski will play for x-kom AGO on a trial basis, the organization announced today.

PashaBiceps left Virtus Pro, a team that he represented for more than five years, in February. The 31-year-old has been streaming pugs and FACEIT Pro League matches frequently since then. He also played for a Polish team called Youngsters in some online leagues.

x-kom AGO on Twitter After the summer break, we are returning to continue our search for an optimal roster. This week SAYN, @paszaBiceps, Sidney will be observed in the Nest. It looks to be a tough training!

PashaBiceps is being trialed along with two other players, Adrian “SAYN” Łączyński and Patryk “Sidney” Korab, formerly of PACT and PRIDE, respectively.

X-kom and AGO merged in July, and since then, the organization has only had two permanent players that came from the old AGO roster: Damian “Furlan” Kislowski and Dominik “GruBy” Swiderski. X-kom AGO has been trialing players and Paweł “innocent” Mocek was the most famous before pashaBiceps, but he left the project in July to play for another Polish team called Illuminar.

X-kom AGO said that it’ll test pashaBiceps and the other two players this week. It’s unknown if the legendary player will play for them longer than this, but a lot of Polish fans will be happy to see one of their icons competing professionally again.

The team doesn’t have any scheduled matches for now and it’s confirmed for the upcoming ESEA MDL Europe season 32, which starts in September.