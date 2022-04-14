PaiN win Brazilian derby against Case to go 3-2 in Americas RMR

PaiN Gaming have taken down Case Esports today at the PGL Antwerp Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament to stay alive in the competition and still have a shot to qualify for the Major.

The Brazilians face each other in the 2-2 pool of the Swiss system stage and paiN were the one to progress and secure a spot in the tiebreakers, which will see the three teams with a 3-2 record fight for the last Americas spot at the PGL Antwerp Major in May.

PaiN, a squad that have been playing together way longer than Case, had no trouble dictating the rhythm of the series and looked like a well-oiled machine most of the time. They were 14-4 up in Mirage when Case showed glimpses of life and won 10 in a row to tie the match, but paiN woke up in time to avoid the loss or overtime and clinched the two last rounds of the map. Nuke, the second map, followed the same script. PaiN won the first half by 11-4 and this time they did not allow Case to get any momentum going and won Nuke by 16-6 to eliminate their fellow Brazilian rivals.

The two veterans of the paiN squad, the rifler Gabriel “NEKIZ” Schenato and the captain Vinicios “PKL” Coelho, were the ones who led the charge. NEKIZ finished with a 50-31 K/D and 1.50 rating, while PKL got a 44-31 K/D and 1.35 rating.

This penultimate day of the Americas RMR will finish with Evil Geniuses taking on Party Astronauts in an elimination match. The winner will join the 3-2 tiebreaker alongside paiN and 9z to fight for the last Americas spot at the PGL Antwerp Major.