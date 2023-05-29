One of CS:GO’s most iconic maps gets new life in stunning Minecraft rebuild

Minecraft players are well-known for re-creating characters, buildings, and other objects from different games. But now, one of them has rebuilt one of CS:GO’s most iconic maps, Inferno.

Many maps from various games brought to Minecraft are re-created with incredible attention to detail, and this time, the case is no different. Five images made their way to Reddit on May 28, showcasing a few of the map’s iconic spots, including CT spawn.

The position has a few different brick models used, one for the arches and roofs of the map, and others for the floor. Besides that, the re-creation also features flowers, polished walls, different kinds of cobblestones, and more. All in all, the detail is stunning and certainly deserves a round of applause from Minecraft and CS:GO fans.

The A site looks almost identical to CS:GO’s original. Image via u/awesxmesxuce on Reddit

Other photos showcased on Reddit give us a glimpse at the library area, as well as towards the short, A site, and the speedway between B site and arch.

Related: As CS:GO orgs struggle for cash, one actually recorded a 7-figure profit last year

The creator also detailed the mods and texture packs—MiniaTuria and Cocricot—they used while making the map.

They received congratulations and acclaim from players impressed with their work. A lot of them also underlined how the map gives Counter Strike 1.6 vibes, most likely due to numerous orange bricks and darker short.

About the author