As CS:GO orgs struggle for cash, one actually recorded a seven-figure profit last year

While some CS:GO orgs navigate economic struggles, ENCE has managed to pull through and come out on top with millions amidst noteworthy banners dropping like flies.

The Finnish company reportedly raked in €1,114,966 ($1,196,793.35 USD) during the period spanning Jan. to Dec. 2022, while their entire turnover amounted to €4,071,279 ($4,370,070.17 USD) throughout the year.

The main reason for ENCE’s success seems to come from the prominence of their international Counter-Strike roster. The rag-tag mix of players has reached CS:GO Major-attendance status on multiple occasions, leaving the org owners to carry the bags of cash made from sticker money, according to comments by chief executive Mika Kuusisto while appearing on Finnish news outlet Ilta Sanomat.

The Lourve Agreement also helps increase cash flow, guaranteeing their CS:GO roster a place at certain ESL events—and the prize money too.

This is far-and-away ENCE’s strongest year, with their second-highest turnover occurring during 2019. ENCE came out of the pre-COVID era with €2.69 million turnover to keep them afloat during the difficult economic period.

Fortunately for the org, their CS:GO roster keeps delivering.

The Snappi-led squad has been a part of every major since PGL Stockholm 2021, with their main success coming at the PGL Major Antwerp 2022. There, the roster ran 3-4th, firing the list of relatively unknowns into the limelight.

This news comes as esports teams like Cophenhagen Flames and LDLC either file for bankruptcy or close doors entirely. One of the most-noteworthy Counter-Strike orgs in the bunch, Heroic, has required fundraisers to keep its head above water.

While it’s disappointing to see other orgs struggling, this shows it is possible for teams to survive in esports. Hopefully, the ENCE roster can keep up the good work.

