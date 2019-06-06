North pull out a miraculous comeback to defeat MIBR at ECS season seven finals

North won an absurd series against MIBR today at the first round of ECS season seven finals today.



The Danes were 14-3 behind on Inferno before they took the game to overtime. North won after the third overtime by 25-23.



It looked like MIBR had the game in their hands after they played well on the CT side, winning 12 rounds in a row. Marcelo “coldzera” David was the main force for the Brazilians as he was getting several multi-kills while defending the bombsite A.



Every MIBR fan must have thought they would take the win easily as MIBR won the second pistol round of the game and the following eco round to boost their advantage up to 14-3. But Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo’s men surely didn’t expect that North would play as good as they did on the CT side. They shut down almost every execution MIBR threw at them on bombsite A.



The game went back-and-forth as both teams couldn’t close it on the terrorist side, while things kept moving on just fine on the defensive side. North was the one to finish on top after they gained momentum from a one-vs-three clutch by Philip “aizy” Aistrup.



North should play with confidence in their next match, a best-of-three series against Vitality with a semifinal spot on the line.



As for MIBR, they have to be frustrated after throwing such a huge lead. The Brazilians will play against compLexity tomorrow and the loser will be out of the tournament.



North vs. Vitality will start in a few hours at 1pm CT.

