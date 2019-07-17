NoChance upset mousesports in the first round of the StarLadder Europe Minor

The StarLadder Europe Minor started today and we already had the first upset.

NoChance, a sponsorless international team, defeated mousesports 16-14 in the first round of the tournament.

StarLadder CS:GO on Twitter Congrats to @NoChanceGG! #BerlinMinor2019 #Europe #csgo #cssltv

The game was played on Inferno and despite the close scoreboard, NoChance went ahead and stayed ahead from the very beginning of the match. They lost the pistol but won the force buy and the following seven rounds.

NoChance’s teamplay looked on point as they put in an excellent collective effort to defeat mousesports. Four of their players finished the match with more than 20 kills, including Martin “STYKO” Styk, who played for mousesports in 2018 but ended up being kicked twice.

Mousesports, on the other hand, had an off game. In-game leader Finn “karrigan” Andersen was the only one to not score a negative rating. He got 24 kills, the kind of number that you would expect from Robin “ropz” Kool and Özgür “woxic” Eker, the team’s two stars. They finished with 14 and 16 kills respectively.

With this defeat, mousesports will have a more difficult route to qualify for the StarLadder Berlin Major as they will have to win more best-of-threes after suffering this upset. Mousesports will face an elimination match tomorrow against Sprout at 9am CT.



Is NoChance capable of building up after this first good result? The veteran Mikail “Maikelele” Bill and crew will play against CR4ZY for the Group A winner’s match at 12:40pm CT.