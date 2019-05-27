NiP’s coach Pita to stand-in for dennis at DreamHack Masters Dallas

Ninjas in Pyjamas will have to field their coach, Faruk Pita, in place of Dennis Edman for the first round of DreamHack Masters Dallas.



Dennis is unable to travel to the United States “due to issues with an address update on the [Electronic System for Travel Authorization],” according to NiP.



It can take 72 hours for the address change to be approved, so it’s unclear if dennis will be available for NiP’s second match at DreamHack Masters Dallas.



Dennis was one of the best players on NiP at their last LAN tournament, Blast Pro Series Madrid at the beginning of May. They came in third at that event and almost reached the grand finals.



Pita’s last professional game was in July 2017 when he played for Playing Ducks at DreamHack Masters Malmö. He represented teams like SK Gaming and Team Dignitas during his playing days, but he’s been the coach of NiP since February 2018.



NiP are set to play against TYLOO in the first round of Group A at DreamHack Masters Dallas on May 28 at 1:20pm CT.

