New USP-S skin for CS2 is leaving fans in awe with the coolest clip ever

A new CS2 skin for the USP-S has caused an immediate buzz in the community, not only because the cosmetic is beautifully designed but also because we can see it in action in CS2 thanks to a marketing video.

The USP-S Driller is, as you can imagine, actually inspired by a common drill and was created by artists Quzga and Debski. These two skin makers took their creation to the next level as they joined forces with the video editor LifelessAnton to showcase it on CS2’s Vertigo through a video made with Unreal Engine.

The video is hands down one of the best skin clips ever, especially because a lot of fans still don’t have access to the CS2 beta and hope to play the game as soon as possible. The video gave us a glimpse of what the USP-S Driller will look if Valve adds it in the future.

CS2 LEAKED FOOTAGE OF DRILLER PROTOTYPE IN ACTION. IT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND.. literally



Video made in Unreal Engine by @antonlifeless for @CounterStrike! Skin designed with @syrusekhttps://t.co/wZfCFZSuyb



👀IF this skin becomes accepted everyone who includes #MaDrilla in their… pic.twitter.com/Y54lhvjZeV — Quzga (@Quzga_) August 20, 2023

Related: Iconic CS:GO skin gets new official version for CS2—and the community couldn’t be happier

Quzga and Debski vowed to give away a Factory New USP-S Driller to fans if Valve adds the cosmetic to CS2—and based on fans’ reactions, it’s totally possible that happens.

“I literally went on the market looking how much is it, didn’t even read the title,” one Redditor wrote. “Damn bro, you didn’t have to make this trailer hard, amazing skin bro,” another Redditor wrote.

Although dozens of skins are submitted by skin makers every year and only a few get added to the game, there’s a chance Quzga and Debski will see the USP-S Driller skin in CS2. Valve prefers to work with certified well-known artists and three of Quzga’s skins—the P2000 Ivory, the MAC-10 Echoing Sands, and the M249 Submerged—were added to CS:GO.

Skin makers have been able to create skins specifically for CS2 since a June update and we’ll probably see Valve add the first batch of skins to the game after the title’s worldwide release this summer.

About the author