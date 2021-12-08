Na’Vi puts m0NESY, 2 other academy players on transfer list

Natus Vincere is set to make some deep changes to Na’Vi Junior, its academy CS:GO lineup, the organization announced today.

The young star Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov, Eugene “⁠Aunkere⁠” Karya, and Rodion “⁠fear⁠” Smyk have all been put on the transfer list since their development cycle has been completed—and m0NESY is already negotiating terms with another esports organization, according to Na’Vi.

The 17-year-old Daniil “⁠headtr1ck⁠” Valitov will be the only one from the Na’Vi Junior lineup that competed in 2021 to stay for next year. The organization will promote players from Na’Vi Youth, an academy setup that uses players recruited from the esports program Road to Na’Vi.

🔥 We're ready to announce the start of a new #NAVIJunior cycle! See the details of all changes in the article.



Over the course of the two years of Na’Vi Junior, the players have grown a lot and not only in terms of gameplay, according to coach Amiran “ami” Rekhviashvili. “Now they will move on and a new cycle at NAVI Junior will begin,” ami said in an official statement.

The core of fear, Aunkere, and m0NESY competed in WePlay Academy League season one and season two this year. They finished fifth place in the first tournament in August and were the runners-up of season two in November.

M0NESY was the brightest star of Na’Vi Junior, averaging a 1.36 rating in 2021, according to HLTV’s statistics. Even though he’s undeniably talented, Na’Vi’s main team have become the best in the world, winning important tournaments in 2021 such as the PGL Stockholm Major, IEM Cologne, and BLAST Premier Fall Final. He’s also a primary AWPer, a role Na’Vi has locked in with s1mple.

There are multiple organizations reportedly interested in acquiring m0NESY for 2022, so there’s a good chance he’ll play for a bigger team next year and get to test his skills against better opponents.