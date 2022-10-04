NAVI and MOUZ’s clash headlines second day of Europe RMR B

The matchups for the second round of the Europe RMR B have been drawn, and they feature some hefty clashes.

Some of the most well-known CS:GO teams on the continent will face each other for a chance to go 2-0 in the tournament. Veteran-heavy Natus Vincere will take on the young guns from MOUZ, while Germany’s best team, BIG, will go up against ESL Pro League season 16 winners, Team Vitality.

Other matches from the 1-0 pool include Heroic taking on Outsiders, who both won their games today in a confident fashion. The new ENCE roster also started the event with a win against HEET and will face Falcons tomorrow for a slot in the 2-0 bracket.

A lot of teams from the 0-1 bracket will have a chance to bounce back tomorrow since there are no heavy favorites in almost every drawn matchup. HEET will meet K23, FANTASY will play Sangal, and Monte are going to take on SAW. OG are on paper the only squad significantly stronger than their opponent, Illuminar Gaming, tomorrow.

Tomorrow is going to be the last day of both the Europe RMR A and B to feature only best-of-one matches. Later on, both qualification and elimination games will be a best-of-three series. You can check out the matchups in RMR A here.

The standings for Europe RMR B are as follows: