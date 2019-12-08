Mousesports beat Astralis to advance to ESL Pro League season 10 grand finals

Mousesports defeated Astralis 2-1 today and will join Fnatic tomorrow at the grand finals of CS:GO ESL Pro League season 10 finals.

Mousesports had to work hard to take down Astralis and did so by playing aggressively, which generated a lot of chaotic moments during the series. This way of approaching the game is one of the ways to beat Astralis, the team that is the best at reading the opponent’s gameplan.

mousesports on Twitter ESL Pro League Season 10 Grand Finalist. @Astralisgg dethroned. Playing @Fnatic for the title tomorrow. #ReadyWillingAble #TeamRazer https://t.co/Fgw1FQ2Aie

The match on Train was paused due to technical issues, but both teams didn’t lose the intensity. The game went to double overtime as a result of being back and forth. Mousesports won the game 22-19 but they couldn’t have done it without Özgür “woxic” Eker’s stellar performance. The Turkish sniper finished with 38 kills.

woxic snipes down three on the defense (Train)

After a balanced first half, which mousesports won by 8-7, Overpass was all about Astralis. The Danes conceded only two rounds to mousesports, one of them being the pistol round since they had an outstanding CT-side. Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth led the charge with 23 kills.

Dust II was the type of series decider that every CS:GO fan likes to see. The teams played all 30 rounds, and although Astralis was ahead for the most part of the game, mousesports didn’t gave up and won by 16-14 to eliminate Astralis. The veteran Chris “chrisJ” de Jong was the top-fragger with 28 frags.

chrisJ takes down three to break the defense (Dust2)

Mousesports will now play their second grand final in a row. The international squad led by Finn “karrigan” Andersen won CS:GO Asia Championships two weeks ago, but they have the possibility to win a much bigger tournament with the ESL Pro League.

Mousesports and Fnatic will play the grand finals of EPL season 10 tomorrow at 9am CT.