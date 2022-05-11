MaLeK to part ways with Evil Geniuses following poor results

Evil Geniuses CS:GO coach Damien “maLeK” Marcel has been moved to an inactive role and is now permitted to look for opportunities elsewhere, the organization said on social media.

The news comes after EG failed to qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major. In the Americas Regional Major Rankings, the team finished with 3-2 but lost to 9z in the eighth-place matchup.

EG has also bid farewell to Paolo “EVY” Berbudeau and Juan “Hepa” Borges, the team’s assistant coach and analyst, respectively.

The current EG roster was built at the beginning of 2022, with maLeK being the first to join the squad after leaving G2 Esports in December 2021. In the months that followed, the team signed Stewie2K from Team Liquid, RUSH, who had been inactive since September 2021, and automatic, who returned from the competitive VALORANT scene.

With some of the most notable names in the NA Counter-Strike, big things were expected from EG on the international stage. The team, however, failed to live up to expectations in every way possible.

Due to poor results, today’s changes made to EG’s ranks were somewhat expected. The organization has teased that more information about its CS:GO roster will come “in the coming weeks.”