Magisk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Emil “Magisk” Reif was crucial to Astralis’ dominance in CS:GO, which lasted from 2018 to the end of 2020.
The Danish player claimed numerous accolades with the team, including three Major titles. This earned him a spot in HLTV’s top 20 ranking in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
But nothing lasts forever. After a disappointing 2021, Magisk transferred to Team Vitality alongside Astralis teammate Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen and head coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen.
Here’s Magisk’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Video Settings
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Magisk’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;