Magisk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Emil “Magisk” Reif was crucial to Astralis’ dominance in CS:GO, which lasted from 2018 to the end of 2020.

The Danish player claimed numerous accolades with the team, including three Major titles. This earned him a spot in HLTV’s top 20 ranking in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

But nothing lasts forever. After a disappointing 2021, Magisk transferred to Team Vitality alongside Astralis teammate Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen and head coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen.

Here’s Magisk’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1280×960 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Black bars HZ 240 BenQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI 800 Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 800 Raw Input 1 Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1.18 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration 0 Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Video Settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 80 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality Very low Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Magisk’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB