Magisk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Turn yourself into the Danish star.

Photo via StarLadder

Emil “Magisk” Reif was crucial to Astralis’ dominance in CS:GO, which lasted from 2018 to the end of 2020.

The Danish player claimed numerous accolades with the team, including three Major titles. This earned him a spot in HLTV’s top 20 ranking in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

But nothing lasts forever. After a disappointing 2021, Magisk transferred to Team Vitality alongside Astralis teammate Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen and head coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen.

Here’s Magisk’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution1280×960
Texture Quality4:3
ScalingBlack bars
HZ240
BenQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI800
Sensitivity1.00
eDPI800
Raw Input1
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1.18
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse Acceleration0
Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Video Settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness80 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityVery low
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabled
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeBilinear
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabled
Use Uber ShadersEnabled
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Magisk’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;