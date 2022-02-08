Liazz to reportedly stand in for Renegades in IEM Katowice

Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas is set to compete for Renegades in the IEM Katowice Play-In stage, which will see eight of the 16 teams move to the main event, according to a report by Snowball Esports.

The 24-year-old has been spending time on the sidelines since EXTREMUM benched its entire roster in October 2021 after the team failed to qualify for PGL Stockholm Major. Liazz remains contractually tied to the Russian organization alongside Aaron “AZR” Ward and Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai.

A door has opened for Liazz in Renegades, though. The number one Australian CS:GO team in the world has been down a player since Liam “malta” Schembri, a longtime member of the roster, was released in December following the end of the 2021 season.

Should Liazz be confirmed as Renegades’ stand-in for IEM Katowice, the team gains a boost in terms of firepower and experience. The 24-year-old will also be reuniting with former teammates Jordan “Hatz” Bajic, Simon “Sico” Williams, and Alistair “aliStair” Johnston from the time he was still competing in Oceania tournaments.

It’s unclear whether Renegades want to acquire Liazz from EXTREMUM, though. A transfer fee would be necessary and the organization might want to see how he performs before making a permanent move.

This will not be the only roster move in Oceania’s CS:GO scene, according to Snowball Esports. More roster changes are expected in March once Renegades, ORDER, and LookingForOrg return from their international appointments.

The IEM Katowice Play-In stage will be played from Feb. 15 to 16, while the main event will run from Feb. 17 to 27.