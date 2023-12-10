Latest CS2 update introduces wall running to competitive matchmaking

It’s now been two and a half months since Counter-Strike 2’s official launch and the jury is still out on whether it’s an improvement over Global Offensive. CS2’s defenders are presented with a difficult piece of evidence to explain, as wall running was supposedly added to competitive matchmaking in the most recent update.

The discovery was made by a player who posted a clip on Reddit showcasing their “surfing” skills along the wall leading toward Monster on Overpass during a competitive match yesterday. The move they pull off is a textbook case of wall running, a popular mode in community maps, but understandably absent from competitive play—until now it seems.

Evidently, the most recent CS2 update from Dec. 7 has introduced what we can only assume is a glitch that allows players to pull off this odd wall-running technique on Overpass. It’s not hard to do either, you only need to time your jump right and press W and D at the same time to glide down the wall.

If timed right, the “surf” move can be quite effective, as can be seen in the clip—no seasoned player would expect you to pop out of nowhere at such a weird angle. It’s unclear if the latest CS2 update enabled similar wall runs elsewhere on Overpass or any other map, but this one is hilarious enough all on its own. Unfortunately, it sadly caps off a tumultuous week of CS2 patches gone wrong.

These last few days haven’t been easy for the CS2 development team. Valve continues to roll out frequent updates which keep inadvertently messing with other aspects of the game. Out of the four patches that have come out between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10, three have led to weird or outright detrimental consequences.

The last month of the year started positively with players seemingly accumulating Premier rating at a faster rate right after the Nov. 30 update. The joy was swiftly replaced by despair when the next update on Dec. 4 triggered game bans en masse. At least Valve engaged in reverting the bans as soon as possible, but it must have been a stressful experience for everyone affected.

While not as widely impactful, the newly introduced wall running on Overpass makes it really hard to defend CS2’s status as a serious competitive shooter. CS players pride themselves on their game being more grounded than the likes of Call of Duty, but how grounded can a shooter with wall running be? We’ll see how long it takes for this, as well as other similar wall-riding bugs, to be fixed.