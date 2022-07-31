Kephrii removed from $100k CSGO tournament following accusations of cheating

Twitch streamers Gale Adelaide and Brian “Kephrii” St. Pierre stand accused of teaming in the $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ReadyUp Invitational tournament. Many players claim that despite being on opposite teams, they fed each other high point kills to get to the top.

The point system for this tournament is based on individual skill instead of the team winning points, so individual players with high scores are the ones competing for the grand prize. The points fall as follows:

Kill – one point

– one point Assist – two points

– two points Knife kill – five points

Because players can hear you running up behind them, a knife kill is hard enough to earn five points. Nevertheless, Gale got three knife kills (15 points) on Kephrii, and Kephrii got two knife kills (10 points) on Gale. Jake Lucky’s tweet showed a clip in which Gale easily killed Kephrii. This and the other kills made many players suspicious of the two.

At least two opposing players have made these accusations, even his own teammates were suspicious. The two accusers were threatened to be dq'd if they refused to keep playing on. I was told an initial ruling was made that there were no concerns of teaming. pic.twitter.com/yV4mZH2WkP — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 31, 2022

A few players wanted to stop playing, but that would result in disqualification, so the game continued.

Kephrii maintained that he was innocent of any cheating scandal. In a tweet to Jake Lucky, he stated that he “genuinely did not hear [Gale].” He clarified that he hadn’t played CSGO in three years, so his rustiness showed.

I genuinely did not hear him. I haven't played CS in about 3 years. Afterward I begged my team to swap me to A side since he kept going B. This tournament gives 1 point for an Elim, 2 Points for an Assist, & 5 Points for a Knife. I am a huge anticheat advocate; I sadly just suck. — Brian St. Pierre (@Kephrii) July 31, 2022

As it is very easy to hear someone sneaking up behind you, it seems suspicious that two players could get five knife kills in such a short time. FACEIT began an investigation during the match and found Kephrii innocent of cheating after checking the alleged evidence. Despite this ruling, Kephrii was later removed from the tournament because of player complaints. It may seem unfair, but if he isn’t cheating, his skill level is too low to be in the tournament as he was a pinata for points.

Several players I’ve spoken to remain very suspicious of the alleged teaming that went on. At this point the TO needs to step in and clarify exactly what happened. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 31, 2022

Jake Lucky tweeted that many players he spoke to remain skeptical despite the investigation’s redemption.