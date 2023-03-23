Is Counter-Strike 2 available on Mac?

Counter-Strike 2 has officially grabbed the attention of the entire Counter-Strike fan base, one that makes up one of the largest global player bases for a multiplayer title and one that continues to grow after decades.

CS2 represents the “largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history,” and will usher in the next era of the iconic franchise when it launches thid summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO. The new game will feature visual overhauls and upgrades to all maps, new server tick architecture, new volumetric smoke grenades, and more features to be announced.

While most of the Counter-Strike player base plays on PC, there are those who play on Mac. Will those players be able to play CS2 as well?

Will CS2 be on Mac or macOS?

The Counter-Strike 2 limited test will only be available to players on Windows, meaning players wanting to play during the limited test period from now until the full summer launch will have to use a program like Boot Camp to run Windows on their Mac.

But given that CS2 will be released as an upgrade to CS:GO in the future, and that CS:GO is currently playable on Mac and macOS via Steam, it’s safe to assume that CS2 will eventually be playable on Mac without needing to run Windows. Players will just have to wait until the full launch of CS2.

What are the CS2 system requirements on Mac?

The exact system requirements for CS2 on Mac are currently unknown, but here are the current requirements for CS:GO, from the official Steam listing:

OS: MacOS X 10.11 (El Capitan) or later

MacOS X 10.11 (El Capitan) or later Processor: Intel Core Duo Processor (2GHz or better)

Intel Core Duo Processor (2GHz or better) Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 2400 or better / NVIDIA 8600M or better

ATI Radeon HD 2400 or better / NVIDIA 8600M or better Storage: 15 GB available space

But given that CS2 will run on the Source 2 engine, the requirements could end up being higher, such as four or eight GB of RAM, or a better processor and graphics card.