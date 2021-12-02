IEM Winter 2021: results, schedule, bracket

Sixteen of the best CS:GO teams in the world have traveled to Stockholm, Sweden to compete at IEM Winter, a $250,000 LAN tournament.
This is one of the last premier Counter-Strike tournaments of the year and comes after two thrilling events, PGL Stockholm Major and BLAST Premier Fall Final, which were held in front of a live audience. IEM Winter, though, is being played in a studio environment, so there’s no crowd.
The tournament has split the 16 teams into two double-elimination format GSL groups. The winner of each group will go straight to the semifinals, while the runners-up and third-placed will advance to the quarterfinals. The playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket.
Gambit, Heroic, and Astralis are some of the favorite teams headed into the event as the No. 1 team in the world, Natus Vincere, are not participating in IEM Winter. The winner will take home $100,000 plus 1,000 ESL Pro Tour points.
Here are the scores, standings, and results for each match at IEM Winter.
Group A and B bracket
Schedule
All times are susceptible to delays.
Thursday, Dec. 2
- 5am CT: NiP 16-8 Astralis (Nuke)
- 5am CT: Vitality 19-16 MOUZ (Overpass)
- 6:10am CT: G2 vs. TYLOO (LIVE on Mirage)
- 6:10am CT: Liquid vs. OG (LIVE on Mirage)
- 7:20am CT: Gambit vs. Fnatic
- 7:20am CT: VP vs. ENCE
- 8:30am CT: FaZe vs. BIG
- 8:30am CT: Heroic vs. GODSENT
- 9:40am CT: Group A upper bracket round two first match
- 9:40am CT: Group A lower bracket round one first match
- 1:10pm CT: Group A upper bracket round two second match
- 1:10pm CT: Group A lower bracket round one second match
Friday, Dec. 3
- 6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one first match
- 6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one second match
- 9:45am CT: Group B upper bracket round two first match
- 9:45am CT: Group A lower bracket round two first match
- 1pm CT: Group B upper bracket round two second match
- 1pm CT: VP vs. Group A lower bracket round two second match
Saturday, Dec. 4
- 6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round two first match
- 6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round two second match
- 9:45am CT: Group A lower bracket final
- 9:45am CT: Group A upper bracket final
- 1pm CT: Group B lower bracket final
- 1pm CT: Group B upper bracket final
Sunday, Dec. 5
- 9am CT: First quarterfinal
- 12:15pm CT: Second quarterfinal
Saturday, Dec. 11
- 9am CT: First semifinal
- 12:15pm CT: Second semifinal
Sunday, Dec. 12
- 9am CT: Grand finals