IEM Winter 2021: results, schedule, bracket

Keep up to date with this big CS:GO event.

Sixteen of the best CS:GO teams in the world have traveled to Stockholm, Sweden to compete at IEM Winter, a $250,000 LAN tournament.

This is one of the last premier Counter-Strike tournaments of the year and comes after two thrilling events, PGL Stockholm Major and BLAST Premier Fall Final, which were held in front of a live audience. IEM Winter, though, is being played in a studio environment, so there’s no crowd.

The tournament has split the 16 teams into two double-elimination format GSL groups. The winner of each group will go straight to the semifinals, while the runners-up and third-placed will advance to the quarterfinals. The playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket.

Gambit, Heroic, and Astralis are some of the favorite teams headed into the event as the No. 1 team in the world, Natus Vincere, are not participating in IEM Winter. The winner will take home $100,000 plus 1,000 ESL Pro Tour points.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for each match at IEM Winter.

Group A and B bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Schedule

All times are susceptible to delays.

Thursday, Dec. 2

5am CT: NiP 16-8 Astralis (Nuke)

5am CT: Vitality 19-16 MOUZ (Overpass)

6:10am CT: G2 vs. TYLOO (LIVE on Mirage)

6:10am CT: Liquid vs. OG (LIVE on Mirage)

7:20am CT: Gambit vs. Fnatic

7:20am CT: VP vs. ENCE

8:30am CT: FaZe vs. BIG

8:30am CT: Heroic vs. GODSENT

9:40am CT: Group A upper bracket round two first match

9:40am CT: Group A lower bracket round one first match

1:10pm CT: Group A upper bracket round two second match

1:10pm CT: Group A lower bracket round one second match

Friday, Dec. 3

6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one first match

6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one second match

9:45am CT: Group B upper bracket round two first match

9:45am CT: Group A lower bracket round two first match

1pm CT: Group B upper bracket round two second match

1pm CT: VP vs. Group A lower bracket round two second match

Saturday, Dec. 4

6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round two first match

6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round two second match

9:45am CT: Group A lower bracket final

9:45am CT: Group A upper bracket final

1pm CT: Group B lower bracket final

1pm CT: Group B upper bracket final

Sunday, Dec. 5

9am CT: First quarterfinal

12:15pm CT: Second quarterfinal

Saturday, Dec. 11

9am CT: First semifinal

12:15pm CT: Second semifinal

Sunday, Dec. 12