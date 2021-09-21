IEM Fall groups unveiled ahead of final RMR event for all CS:GO regions before PGL Stockholm Major

The final series of Regional Major Rankings is upon us. The IEM Fall events for all major CS:GO regions are set to begin at the end of September and run through the beginning of October. These events will take place just weeks before the start of the PGL Stockholm Major, which is on track to begin on Oct. 26 live from Avicii Arena in Sweden’s capital.

IEM Fall will shape the final rankings for each region prior to Stockholm and will determine each team’s status—and, therefore, their starting point. Here are the groups and participants for all six IEM Fall events.

North America

This region features two round-robin groups of six, with each team playing each other once in a best-of-one. The top two teams from each group advance to a playoff, while the third team in each group plays in the fifth-place match. The action begins on Oct. 5.

Group A

Team Liquid

Bad News Bears

Extra Salt

paiN Gaming

EXTREMUM

ATK

Group B

FURIA

Evil Geniuses

GODSENT

Team One

00Nation

Triumph

Europe

The action in this region includes four round-robin groups of six, with each team playing each other once in a best-of-one. The top two teams from each group advance to a playoff, while the third team in each group plays in the ninth-to-12th place tiebreakers. The gameplay will start on Sept. 29.

Group A

BIG

G2 Esports

mousesports

FunPlus Phoenix

Copenhagen Flames

AURA

Group B

Heroic

Astralis

Complexity

Sinners Esports

Endpoint

Movistar Riders

Group C

Team Vitality

OG

Sprout

Dignitas

ENCE

MAD Lions

Group D

FaZe Clan

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Fnatic

SKADE

Team Fiend

Double Poney

CIS

This region will showcase two round-robin groups of six, with each team playing each other once in a best-of-one. The top two teams from each group will advance to a playoff, while the third team in each group plays in the fifth-place match. The battle begins on Sept. 29.

Group A

Natus Vincere

Team Spirit

Entropiq

Nemiga Gaming

AVE

Akuma

Group B

Gambit

Virtus Pro

forZe

K23

Team Unique

INDE IRAE eSports

South America, Asia, and Oceania

Each of these regions will feature a four-team, double-elimination bracket. Here are the first-round matchups for each of these regions.