IEM Fall groups unveiled ahead of final RMR event for all CS:GO regions before PGL Stockholm Major

The final series of Regional Major Rankings is upon us. The IEM Fall events for all major CS:GO regions are set to begin at the end of September and run through the beginning of October. These events will take place just weeks before the start of the PGL Stockholm Major, which is on track to begin on Oct. 26 live from Avicii Arena in Sweden’s capital.
IEM Fall will shape the final rankings for each region prior to Stockholm and will determine each team’s status—and, therefore, their starting point. Here are the groups and participants for all six IEM Fall events.
North America
This region features two round-robin groups of six, with each team playing each other once in a best-of-one. The top two teams from each group advance to a playoff, while the third team in each group plays in the fifth-place match. The action begins on Oct. 5.
Group A
- Team Liquid
- Bad News Bears
- Extra Salt
- paiN Gaming
- EXTREMUM
- ATK
Group B
- FURIA
- Evil Geniuses
- GODSENT
- Team One
- 00Nation
- Triumph
Europe
The action in this region includes four round-robin groups of six, with each team playing each other once in a best-of-one. The top two teams from each group advance to a playoff, while the third team in each group plays in the ninth-to-12th place tiebreakers. The gameplay will start on Sept. 29.
Group A
- BIG
- G2 Esports
- mousesports
- FunPlus Phoenix
- Copenhagen Flames
- AURA
Group B
- Heroic
- Astralis
- Complexity
- Sinners Esports
- Endpoint
- Movistar Riders
Group C
- Team Vitality
- OG
- Sprout
- Dignitas
- ENCE
- MAD Lions
Group D
- FaZe Clan
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Fnatic
- SKADE
- Team Fiend
- Double Poney
CIS
This region will showcase two round-robin groups of six, with each team playing each other once in a best-of-one. The top two teams from each group will advance to a playoff, while the third team in each group plays in the fifth-place match. The battle begins on Sept. 29.
Group A
- Natus Vincere
- Team Spirit
- Entropiq
- Nemiga Gaming
- AVE
- Akuma
Group B
- Gambit
- Virtus Pro
- forZe
- K23
- Team Unique
- INDE IRAE eSports
South America, Asia, and Oceania
Each of these regions will feature a four-team, double-elimination bracket. Here are the first-round matchups for each of these regions.
- South America
- MIBR vs. Sharks Esports
- Bravos Gaming vs. Imperial Esports
- Asia
- TYLOO vs. Checkmate
- Team NKT vs. ViCi Gaming
- Oceania
- ORDER vs. LookingForOrg (ex-Dire Wolves)
- Renegades vs. VERTEX Esports Club