IEM Cologne 2022: Scores, standings, and results

A total of 24 of some of the best CS:GO teams in the world will play in the 2022 edition of IEM Cologne, one of the most important professional tournaments of Valve’s first-person shooter.

The $1 million competition will be entirely played in a LAN environment, with the last three days being held at the iconic LANXESS arena, the cathedral of Counter-Strike, in front of a huge live audience. Sixteen of the teams in attendance will begin the tournament in the play-in stage, and just half of them will meet the eight squads that directly qualified for the event.

IEM Cologne is the last S-tier CS:GO event before the start of the summer player break. Which team will finish the first half of the season on top? FaZe Clan and Natus Vincere have repeatedly shown they’re the best in Counter-Strike esports these past months, but great teams such as ENCE and Cloud9 and solid contenders like Heroic and G2 can’t be ruled out.

The play-in stage of IEM Cologne will be played from July 5 to 6, while the main stage and playoffs will run from July 7 to 17. The winner will take home $400,000 and write their name in the history book of Counter-Strike.

Here are the scores, standings, results, and brackets for IEM Cologne, including all stages of the competition, and how to watch the tournament.

How to watch IEM Cologne 2022

IEM Cologne will be broadcast on ESL’s three Twitch channels since the event will feature up to three simultaneous matches during the play-in stage and up to two matches at the same time during the main stage. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast, second channel, and third channel.

Main stage bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Play-in stage bracket

IEM Cologne play-in stage schedule and results

All matches are susceptible to delays and are listed in CT.