How to watch PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR

Only six of the 16 teams from the Americas will get to play at the Major.

A total of 16 teams hailing from North America and South America will play for six spots at the PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2022, from April 10 to 14 in Bucharest, Romania.

The winner of this Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event will secure one of the PGL Antwerp Major’s New Legends stage spot, while the other five will have to play in the Challengers stage. Teams such as FURIA, Team Liquid, and Complexity are the favorites to win this tournament, but some teams from South America that rarely play S-tier events have the potential to surprise them.

Here’s everything you need to know about PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR.

Stream

The event will be broadcast on PGL’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The tournament organizer has not confirmed if there will be a B stream, but some streamers from all over the world such as Gaules will surely broadcast the action to their viewers in their own language.

Format

The 16 teams in attendance will play through a Swiss system format, where the top six teams advance to the PGL Antwerp Major and the bottom 10 are eliminated. All matches will be best-of-one series, except for elimination or advancement matches, which will be best-of-threes. PGL will use the Buchholz system to determine the seeding for matches from rounds three to five.

Table

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Schedule

PGL has not released the competition’s schedule yet. We will update this article as soon as the tournament organizer reveals it.