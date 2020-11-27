How to watch DreamHack Masters Winter Europe

This will be one of the last big CS:GO tournaments of the year.

Sixteen CS:GO teams will play at DreamHack Masters Winter Europe starting on Monday, Nov. 30 at 6am CT.

DreamHack had to spread the tournament across four regions in total— Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania—because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The European tournament will feature some of the best teams in the world and will offer a $150,000 prize pool.

Despite being played online, there will be two North American teams playing at DreamHack Masters Winter Europe—FURIA and Team Liquid—because they made a trip to Europe to play at BLAST Premier Fall tournaments. They’re two of the best teams North America has to offer, so we’ll see if one of them can steal the championship from one of the European squads.

Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Masters Winter Europe.

Stream

DreamHack Masters Winter Europe will be broadcast on DreamHack’s two Twitch channels since there will be two matches live at the same time depending on the day. If your favorite team isn’t playing on the main broadcast, you can follow them on the second channel.

Format

DreamHack has split the 16 teams into two double-elimination GSL groups of eight teams each. All of the matches will be best-of-three series. The top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will feature a single-elimination bracket. All of the matches will be played as best-of-three series apart from the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.

DreamHack will distribute $150,000 in total, but a breakdown of the prize pool hasn’t been released yet.

Teams

Group A

Heroic

cadiaN

niko

stavn

b0RUP

TeSeS

Complexity

blameF

k0nfig

poizon

RUSH

jks

Coach: keita

FaZe

olofmeister

coldzera

rain

broky

Kjaerbye

Spirit

mir

somedieyoung

iDISBALANCE

chopper

magixx

Coach: Certus

Gambit

nafany

sh1ro

Hobbit

Ax1le

interz

Coach: groove

Cloud9

woxic

es3tag

ALEX

floppy

mezii

Coach: kassad

c0ntact

EspiranTo

ottoNd

Snappi

Spinx

rigoN

Coach: NeiL_M

ENCE

allu

suNny

Jamppi

doto

SADDYX

Coach: sAw

Group B

Astralis

gla1ve

device

dupreeh

Magisk

Xyp9x

Bubzkji (sixth player)

Coach: zonic

G2

nexa

huNter-

kennyS

NiKo

AmaNeK or JaCkz (TBD)

Coach: maLek

FURIA

KSCERATO

yuurih

arT

HEN1

VINI

Team Liquid

Stewie2K

NAF

EliGE

Twistzz

Grim

Coach: moses

Mousesports

chrisJ

ropz

karrigan

Bymas

frozen

Coach: mithR

GODSENT

emi

STYKO

zehN

maden

Farlig

Coach: Devilwalk

Sprout

Spiidi

faveN

denis

dycha

snatchie

Coach: enkay J

North

gade

cajunb

Lekr0

kristou

kreaz

Coach: Jumpy

Schedule

Monday, Nov. 30

6am CT: Heroic vs. c0ntact

6am CT: FaZe vs. Spirit

9:30am CT: Astralis vs. GODSENT

9:30am CT: Liquid vs. mousesports

1pm CT: Complexity vs. ENCE

1pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Gambit

Tuesday, Dec. 1

6am CT: G2 vs. Sprout

6am CT: FURIA vs. North

You can keep up with the tournament’s schedule on DreamHack’s official website. DreamHack Masters Winter Europe will last until Dec. 6.