How to watch DreamHack Masters Winter Europe

Sixteen CS:GO teams will play at DreamHack Masters Winter Europe starting on Monday, Nov. 30 at 6am CT.
DreamHack had to spread the tournament across four regions in total— Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania—because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The European tournament will feature some of the best teams in the world and will offer a $150,000 prize pool.
Despite being played online, there will be two North American teams playing at DreamHack Masters Winter Europe—FURIA and Team Liquid—because they made a trip to Europe to play at BLAST Premier Fall tournaments. They’re two of the best teams North America has to offer, so we’ll see if one of them can steal the championship from one of the European squads.
Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Masters Winter Europe.
Stream
DreamHack Masters Winter Europe will be broadcast on DreamHack’s two Twitch channels since there will be two matches live at the same time depending on the day. If your favorite team isn’t playing on the main broadcast, you can follow them on the second channel.
Format
DreamHack has split the 16 teams into two double-elimination GSL groups of eight teams each. All of the matches will be best-of-three series. The top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.
The playoffs will feature a single-elimination bracket. All of the matches will be played as best-of-three series apart from the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.
DreamHack will distribute $150,000 in total, but a breakdown of the prize pool hasn’t been released yet.
Teams
Group A
Heroic
- cadiaN
- niko
- stavn
- b0RUP
- TeSeS
Complexity
- blameF
- k0nfig
- poizon
- RUSH
- jks
- Coach: keita
FaZe
- olofmeister
- coldzera
- rain
- broky
- Kjaerbye
Spirit
- mir
- somedieyoung
- iDISBALANCE
- chopper
- magixx
- Coach: Certus
Gambit
- nafany
- sh1ro
- Hobbit
- Ax1le
- interz
- Coach: groove
Cloud9
- woxic
- es3tag
- ALEX
- floppy
- mezii
- Coach: kassad
c0ntact
- EspiranTo
- ottoNd
- Snappi
- Spinx
- rigoN
- Coach: NeiL_M
ENCE
- allu
- suNny
- Jamppi
- doto
- SADDYX
- Coach: sAw
Group B
Astralis
- gla1ve
- device
- dupreeh
- Magisk
- Xyp9x
- Bubzkji (sixth player)
- Coach: zonic
G2
- nexa
- huNter-
- kennyS
- NiKo
- AmaNeK or JaCkz (TBD)
- Coach: maLek
FURIA
- KSCERATO
- yuurih
- arT
- HEN1
- VINI
Team Liquid
- Stewie2K
- NAF
- EliGE
- Twistzz
- Grim
- Coach: moses
Mousesports
- chrisJ
- ropz
- karrigan
- Bymas
- frozen
- Coach: mithR
GODSENT
- emi
- STYKO
- zehN
- maden
- Farlig
- Coach: Devilwalk
Sprout
- Spiidi
- faveN
- denis
- dycha
- snatchie
- Coach: enkay J
North
- gade
- cajunb
- Lekr0
- kristou
- kreaz
- Coach: Jumpy
Schedule
Monday, Nov. 30
- 6am CT: Heroic vs. c0ntact
- 6am CT: FaZe vs. Spirit
- 9:30am CT: Astralis vs. GODSENT
- 9:30am CT: Liquid vs. mousesports
- 1pm CT: Complexity vs. ENCE
- 1pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Gambit
Tuesday, Dec. 1
- 6am CT: G2 vs. Sprout
- 6am CT: FURIA vs. North
You can keep up with the tournament’s schedule on DreamHack’s official website. DreamHack Masters Winter Europe will last until Dec. 6.