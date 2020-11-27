How to watch DreamHack Masters Winter Europe

This will be one of the last big CS:GO tournaments of the year.

Image via Valve

Sixteen CS:GO teams will play at DreamHack Masters Winter Europe starting on Monday, Nov. 30 at 6am CT.

DreamHack had to spread the tournament across four regions in total— Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania—because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The European tournament will feature some of the best teams in the world and will offer a $150,000 prize pool.

Despite being played online, there will be two North American teams playing at DreamHack Masters Winter Europe—FURIA and Team Liquid—because they made a trip to Europe to play at BLAST Premier Fall tournaments. They’re two of the best teams North America has to offer, so we’ll see if one of them can steal the championship from one of the European squads.

Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Masters Winter Europe.

Stream

DreamHack Masters Winter Europe will be broadcast on DreamHack’s two Twitch channels since there will be two matches live at the same time depending on the day. If your favorite team isn’t playing on the main broadcast, you can follow them on the second channel.

Format

DreamHack has split the 16 teams into two double-elimination GSL groups of eight teams each. All of the matches will be best-of-three series. The top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will feature a single-elimination bracket. All of the matches will be played as best-of-three series apart from the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.

DreamHack will distribute $150,000 in total, but a breakdown of the prize pool hasn’t been released yet.

Teams

Group A

Heroic

  • cadiaN
  • niko
  • stavn
  • b0RUP
  • TeSeS

Complexity

  • blameF
  • k0nfig
  • poizon
  • RUSH
  • jks
  • Coach: keita

FaZe

  • olofmeister
  • coldzera
  • rain
  • broky
  • Kjaerbye

Spirit

  • mir
  • somedieyoung
  • iDISBALANCE
  • chopper
  • magixx
  • Coach: Certus

Gambit

  • nafany
  • sh1ro
  • Hobbit
  • Ax1le
  • interz
  • Coach: groove

Cloud9

  • woxic
  • es3tag
  • ALEX
  • floppy
  • mezii
  • Coach: kassad

c0ntact

  • EspiranTo
  • ottoNd
  • Snappi
  • Spinx
  • rigoN
  • Coach: NeiL_M

ENCE

  • allu
  • suNny
  • Jamppi
  • doto
  • SADDYX
  • Coach: sAw

Group B

Astralis

  • gla1ve
  • device
  • dupreeh
  • Magisk
  • Xyp9x
  • Bubzkji (sixth player)
  • Coach: zonic

G2

  • nexa
  • huNter-
  • kennyS
  • NiKo
  • AmaNeK or JaCkz (TBD)
  • Coach: maLek

FURIA

  • KSCERATO
  • yuurih
  • arT
  • HEN1
  • VINI

Team Liquid

  • Stewie2K
  • NAF
  • EliGE
  • Twistzz
  • Grim
  • Coach: moses

Mousesports

  • chrisJ
  • ropz
  • karrigan
  • Bymas
  • frozen
  • Coach: mithR

GODSENT

  • emi
  • STYKO
  • zehN
  • maden
  • Farlig
  • Coach: Devilwalk

Sprout

  • Spiidi
  • faveN
  • denis
  • dycha
  • snatchie
  • Coach: enkay J

North

  • gade
  • cajunb
  • Lekr0
  • kristou
  • kreaz
  • Coach: Jumpy

Schedule

Monday, Nov. 30

  • 6am CT: Heroic vs. c0ntact
  • 6am CT: FaZe vs. Spirit
  • 9:30am CT: Astralis vs. GODSENT
  • 9:30am CT: Liquid vs. mousesports
  • 1pm CT: Complexity vs. ENCE
  • 1pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Gambit

Tuesday, Dec. 1

  • 6am CT: G2 vs. Sprout
  • 6am CT: FURIA vs. North

You can keep up with the tournament’s schedule on DreamHack’s official website. DreamHack Masters Winter Europe will last until Dec. 6.