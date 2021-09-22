How to start a Private Queue in CS:GO

Playing Counter-Strike with only your group of friends has never been so easy.

Playing solo queue in CS:GO or just with a friend or two can be a stressful experience if you end up with people who aren’t interested in completing the objectives of the game. One of the alternatives was setting up a private server, but that can be hard for new players.

But now, it will be easier. Valve has added a Private Queue mode to the game alongside all the Operation Riptide content.

“With a player-generated Queue Code, a group of friends can match amongst themselves into a Premier match on Valve servers,” CS:GO‘s official website reads. “Pair up, form your teams, or solo queue and let the matchmaker sort it out.”

Today we are excited to ship CS:GO's 11th Operation, Operation Riptide. New challenges await, with new maps, new game mode options, all-new Private Queues and more: https://t.co/w9Av3CkmrU — CS:GO (@CSGO) September 22, 2021

The Private Queue is also available for every Steam Group you’re a part of. It will have an exclusive Private Queue code that only the members of the group can see, facilitating them in hosting a private match on Valve servers. You can create a new Steam Group for you and your friends here.

To start a Private Queue, all you have to do is click on the “Play CS:GO” button in the main menu of the game and you should see the Private Queue right below the Competitive tab in official matchmaking. When you click on Private Queue, a new screen will appear and you can either let Open Party be activated, so your friends can join immediately, or deactivated in case you want to invite them.

Screengrab via Valve

You can copy the code below your nickname and share it with your friends or click the “Create a Private Queue” button to generate a new one. It will replace the one you’re using but previous codes remain valid, according to Valve. There’s also the option to join by Steam Group or join by a code that was provided to you.

This mode is simply designed for fun since it won’t reward you with any XP points or Operation Riptide mission progress.