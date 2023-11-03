The feature has been enabled, at last.

Since CS2 was still in beta earlier in 2023, the community had been begging Valve to bring back the workshop. It took a while, but on Nov. 2, the prayers were heard and now there’s a way to play workshop maps in CS2 without looking for them on the internet.

This change makes the lives of both players and map makers much easier as custom maps are now integrated into CS2. The map makers get way more visibility, and the community can start playing the maps in a matter of minutes with just a few clicks.

The CS2 workshop works exactly as the CS:GO workshop did, but since there are lots of new Counter-Strike players nowadays, not everyone knows how to play workshop maps in CS2. If you’re looking to test some community-made maps, we’ll teach you how to do it.

What are workshop maps in CS2?

Though Valve owns a fair share of maps and controls every decision about them, there are numerous maps in CS2 made and controlled by map makers not associated with Valve. The maps can be used in competitive settings, casual play, or just for practice purposes.

How to play workshop maps in CS2

Before the November 2, 2023 update, players had to download and install custom maps. Now that the workshop is available once again, all you need to do is subscribe to the maps you want inside CS2‘s workshop on Steam by following the steps below:

Go to CS2‘s page in your Steam Library. Click the “Workshop” tab. You can search for maps in the search bar, look for maps in the “Browse” drop-down menu, and check the most-played maps from the workshop. Click the map of your preference and then click the green “Subscribe” button to add the map to your game. Launch CS2 when the download is concluded. Click “Play” in the main menu. Click the “Workshop Maps” tab. Select the map you want to play and click the green “Go” button.

Are you waiting to test some community-made maps in CS2? Video by Dot Esports

Now that you know how to play workshop maps in CS2, don’t forget to check the best custom maps available.