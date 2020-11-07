How to fix stuttering in CS:GO

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most intense shooter games out there, and a second can be the difference between winning and losing a match. As a result, it’s important to control your frames-per-second and lag and to fix any issues which may arise to ensure smooth gameplay.

Stuttering is tightly bonded with ping so if you have a high ping, stuttering is inevitable. But ping is not the only source of stuttering in the game.

Here’s how to diagnose what your probable cause might be and how to fix it.

Update video drivers

Players should update their video drivers to a stable version on a constant basis to ensure that they get all the hotfixes and latest versions of drivers compatible with your device and game. Nowadays it’s extremely easy to update drivers. You can either download a specific software to find your latest version easily or navigate to your manufacture’s website to get the latest build.

Disable Windows Full Screen optimizations

One issue which seems to plague most games is the default Windows Full Screen optimization option. While disguised as a helper, it can somehow be the reason for your lags and issues in your games. Disabling it can usually fix your problem easily.

Adjust Game Launch options

Most professional players use the same in-game options to ensure the best FPS possible. You could try using these options to see if it helps you:

-novid (you will not get an introduction when you open csgo)

(you will not get an introduction when you open csgo) -freq 240 (this is to control your monitor hz, can be adjusted to 60/144/240)

(this is to control your monitor hz, can be adjusted to 60/144/240) -high (ensures that CSGO gets high priority and doesn’t get impacted by background open apps)

(ensures that CSGO gets high priority and doesn’t get impacted by background open apps) +fps_max 0 (this will ensure taht you get the highest frames per second possible)

(this will ensure taht you get the highest frames per second possible) -tickrate 128 (will make offline servers 128tick by default instead of 64tick)

Fix network issues

There are a couple of things you can do to fix your network issues. The first solution would be to restart your modem and router. This device alone fixes most internet issues people experience. In case it is of no help, however, move on to the next potential solution.

Close background applications that might lower your bandwidth such as Google Chrome, Battle.net, or other game clients. To see what is using your bandwidth, press Windows logo +R and type in resmon. In the opened column look at what is eating your bandwidth and shut it down.

You’ll notice that if you have antivirus software, it’s most likely consuming a lot of bandwidth, so you could try shutting it down during your gaming sessions.

The above methods should fix your stuttering issue in most cases, however if it isn’t fixed, check the steam community forums for other possible solutions, which might’ve helped certain players fix these issues.