Heroic to play at IEM Cologne without HUNDEN

Heroic has changed its lineup for IEM Cologne, the Danish organization announced today. Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen, the team’s head coach, won’t be behind the players at the $1 million event and his vacancy will be filled by Heroic’s mental and performance coach Troels Robl, and physical coach Kasper Straube.

Although Heroic didn’t give a reason for the swap, the announcement came one day after it was reported that HUNDEN is being targeted by Astralis to coach the team next year. Danny “⁠zonic⁠” Sørensen’s contract will expire on Dec. 31, and he’s already weighing up his options.

“The change is based on our key priority as an organization – to always perform at our very best,” Heroic said in the official announcement. “Having Troels and Kasper on site provides us with invaluable support and great team dynamics. We are both ready and excited to defend our champion title from last year.”

Heroic’s in-game leader Casper “cadiaN” Møller said it feels great to have Robl in the starting lineup. “This is the same setup as when we won Pro League which gives us a lot of confidence,” cadiaN said. “Heroic is well prepared, and our entire team is super excited for being back on LAN”

The change comes ahead of one of the most stacked CS:GO tournaments of the year and just two months after Heroic reinstated HUNDEN as the head coach. The 30-year-old served an eight-month suspension for exploiting the coach spectating bug alongside 36 other CS:GO coaches. Even though he’s free to coach in several events, he’s banned from the next five Majors.

Heroic are one of the eight teams waiting in the main event of IEM Cologne, which will kick off on Thursday after the play-in stage is finalized on Wednesday. The Danish team have been placed in group B alongside Natus Vincere, FURIA, and Astralis.