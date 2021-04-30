Heroic says cadiaN and TeSeS have tested positive for COVID-19, will still play today

Two Heroic players have tested positive for the coronavirus the team announced ahead of their next match at DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 today. Both in-game leader cadiaN and 20-year old rifler TeSeS were tested after their match against paiN Gaming in the upper bracket of Group B.

CadiaN is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus, while TeSeS luckily hasn't experienced any symptoms, the team said. Even still, the two players have decided to play in their match against BIG Clan today.

The entire team was separated as soon as the test results were announced. The remaining players have either gone home or are now isolating in their hotel rooms. In the meantime, the team will be keeping a close eye on the players' and coaches' health to make sure that no one else is exhibiting any symptoms of the virus and everyone is safe.

Heroic came into DreamHack Masters looking like one of the hottest teams in the world, currently placed as the second-best team in the world by HLTV's April 26 rankings. The roster recently won the ESL Pro League earlier this month, and reached the semifinals of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

In the first day of the event yesterday, Heroic scored a decisive win against paiN. In that match, cadiaN led the team with 18 kills, 12 deaths, and a server-leading 83.1 average damage per round. In a similar fashion, BIG Clan also took down FURIA Esports in the first round of the upper bracket with a scoreline of 16-6.

Heroic and BIG will clash today at 1pm CT. You can catch all the action on the official ESL Twitch broadcast.