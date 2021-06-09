Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s June 8 update

Go play wingman to check out the changes to Pitstop.

Valve has applied several changes to Pitstop, one of the CS:GO‘s newer community wingman maps, in CS:GO‘s latest patch.

The patch, which hit the live servers last night, improved optimization and the graphics of Pitstop, and removed the cubby position underneath dropdown. Even though Valve didn’t officially announce it, it’s also rumored that the game added some new and updated translations for a bunch of languages like Chinese, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and more.

Here are the patch notes for the latest CS:GO update.

UI

Fixed live match links in the event panel.

SDK

Updated AI Behavior Trees

Added new “action_secondary_attack” node.

Added new “action_reload” and “condition_is_reloading” nodes.

Ammo counts for all weapons are available on the Blackboard via “AmmoCount/weapon_name” key, with “AmmoCount/current” holding the ammo count for the currently equipped weapon. These can be read using nodes such as “condition_is_less”, “condition_is_equal”, etc.

Maps

Pitstop