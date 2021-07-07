Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s July 6 update

You can now check CS:GO's Fair Play Guidelines when playing on official servers.

Valve has added competitive matchmaking presets and the ability to save and load your favorite map selections in the latest CS:GO patch.

The patch hit the live servers last night and introduced a feature where CS:GO’s premier matchmaking can now be selected together with other competitive maps. The devs also added a link to the FPS’ Fair Play Guidelines when playing on official game servers in hopes of diminishing hacking and griefing in CS:GO.

Players should never cheat, grief, or verbally abuse teammates or opponents, or use any automation for any reason, according to the guidelines. They also should always play the entire match and play to win in both competitive and wingman matches. “Failure to play following these guidelines may result in various penalties, including cooldowns, communication restrictions, and Game Bans,” the guidelines read.

Here are the full patch notes for the latest CS:GO update, which has an approximate size of 20 MB.

Matchmaking

Premier matchmaking can now be selected together with other competitive maps.

Added competitive matchmaking presets and ability to save/load favorite map selections.

Added a link to CS:GO Fair Play Guidelines when playing on official game servers.

Miscellaneous