Exactly two weeks after the biggest Counter-Strike 2 update on Nov. 16, Valve released another enormous patch on Nov. 30. Much like the last update, Valve focused on tweaking gameplay, animations, and the most popular maps.
The devs are constantly working on patching CS2 as much as possible, and the latest update is yet another effort to achieve that goal. Players have long been complaining about tick rate and animations, so it’s no surprise Valve included fixes to both aspects in the latest patch.
On top of that, six CS2 maps were updated, though, like most of the time, these are mostly minor adjustments. But, when paired together, even small changes on maps can make a huge difference, so we should wait and see if there are any new, groundbreaking grenade setups and so on following the Nov. 16 update.
Here are the patch notes for the Nov. 30 CS2 update
Gameplay
- Sub-tick timing improvements to various systems including grenade throw animations and revolver firing
- Added a missing fire effect to molotovs that are held by players
Animation
- Reduced the amount that player characters will rotate their torso away from leg orientation
- Improved hit reactions
- Made jump animations directional
- Improved character posing when aiming up and down
- Improved foot placement and posing when running
- Reduced animation posing when deploying
- The timing of a players flashbanged posing now more accurately represents the player’s ability to see
Maps
The following changes have been made to CS2‘s maps:
Nuke
- Fixed cubemap issue at Lobby
- Fixed hole at B-site
- Fixed some holes at Ramp Room
- Fixed glass floor material at B-Site not having impact effects
- Fixed up footstep sounds on hazard stripes
- Attempt to fix light leaking through base of doors at B-site
- Brightened red interior walls to help with agent vis
- Fixed pixel boost on chainlink fence outside
- Fix shadows leaking through double doors at B-site
- Made cubemap transitions smoother in some places at b-site
Mirage
- Fixed clipping on van at Truck
- Clipped fridge in Apartments to prevent player becoming stuck
- Adjusted bombsite A size and added visual boundaries
- Fixed collision on Scaffolding to provide smooth movement
- Fixed geometry and clipping outside Sniper’s Nest to prevent pixel walking
Office
- Improved clipping around desks at t-spawn
- Improved clipping on crates at Back Courtyard
- Re-added collision to handrails
Vertigo
- Extended staircase and added grenade clip to stairs at near t-spawn to prevent grenades becoming wedged in gap
- Fixed clipping on crate at mid
- Fixed clipping on scaffold at back of A
- Fixed clipping on scaffold at T-start
- Fixed vis bug at A-ramp looking toward Bridge
- Fixed grenade clip on support beam at A-ramp
- Plugged Holes in insulation foam roll model
Anubis
- Fixed hole under pillar at A-site
- Fixed clipping above walkway stairs in Palace
- Closed up multiple microgaps throughout the map
- Fixed some clipping on pillar at A-site
- Fixed clipping on doorway at b-site
- Plugged some micro holes
- Fixed gap between two clip brushes that allowed bomb to be thrown on top of building
- Fixed slight wall gap that allowed sniping into bombsite A
- Fixed clipping on doorway at b-site
Ancient
- Fixed various gaps in the world
- Fixed various texture seams
- Closed gap that looks into Jaguar area
- Adjusted clipping along fence near A-site
- Adjusted clipping around tree base on A-site boost
- Adjusted position of stone near B-site that player could crouch in
- Added clipping to the top of the map to help minimize player exploits
Sound
- Fixed issue with Shadow Daggers playing catch sound during looping inspect animation
- Further refined falloff distance curves and volume of grenade bounces
- Lowered volume of deathmatch bonus period ending
- Lowered volume of lobby chat notification sound
- Fixed missing water drip console errors in Office
- Increased audible distance of breaking glass window sounds
- Fixed an issue where sometimes a Sabre agent would say hostage related lines when cheering
Miscellaneous
- Adjusted wear values of most tournament stickers and many other stickers to better match CS:GO
- Changed handling of non-default console key bindings to match CS:GO behavior