Exactly two weeks after the biggest Counter-Strike 2 update on Nov. 16, Valve released another enormous patch on Nov. 30. Much like the last update, Valve focused on tweaking gameplay, animations, and the most popular maps.

The devs are constantly working on patching CS2 as much as possible, and the latest update is yet another effort to achieve that goal. Players have long been complaining about tick rate and animations, so it’s no surprise Valve included fixes to both aspects in the latest patch.

On top of that, six CS2 maps were updated, though, like most of the time, these are mostly minor adjustments. But, when paired together, even small changes on maps can make a huge difference, so we should wait and see if there are any new, groundbreaking grenade setups and so on following the Nov. 16 update.

Here are the patch notes for the Nov. 30 CS2 update