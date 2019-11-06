GODSENT has signed a new CS:GO team, will reveal roster later this month

More than a year after GODSENT broke up its Counter-Strike team, the organization has revealed that it’s finally signed a new roster. The organization said that it’ll be unveiling the lineup later this month.

GODSENT ceased operations in June 2018 after the team’s CS:GO roster was acquired by Swedish organization Red Reserve. In September, the team announced that it planned to resume operations after merging with The Final Tribe.

GODSENT on Twitter It took us a while, but we have finally signed a GODSENT CS:GO team to a long term project that from the start will be able to bring it against the absolute top of the world. Reveal later this month. Stay tuned.. 🧐✍️ #EnterGodMode #WitnessVictory #CSGO #GODSENT https://t.co/cgMG2fGlGy

The last roster this organization fielded boasted players like 17-year-old Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin, Joakim “disco doplan” Gidetun, and Simon “twist” Eliasson. Most of the org’s old lineup has moved on to new teams like Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

There are plenty of options for GODSENT, whether it opts to use a full Swedish roster like before or go all-in with an international lineup, similar to how G2 Esports has moved on from having a full French roster. GODSENT could try to acquire a lineup from a full Swedish team, like Team GamerLegion, or it could try to build a new five-man squad from scratch.

Whatever the coaching staff decides to do, many of the team’s fans are excited for its return. A lot of players are also excited to see if GODSENT can get some in-game stickers once again—the org’s logo is considered one of the best in CS:GO.