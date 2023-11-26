GeT_RiGhT considering CS2 coaching comeback, already had offers lined up

Swedish Counter-Strike legend GeT_RiGhT needs no introduction, as his trophy cabinet speaks for itself. The player has been retired for almost three years now, but he could return to the scene in the future in a new role.

The 33-year-old is currently enjoying his streaming career, where’s he’s supported by Monster Energy, which also covered Dot Esports’ travel expenses for DreamHack Winter 2023. There, GeT_RiGhT revealed he’s not crossing off the option to become a coach, and that he already had offers lined up and declined them.

“If you asked me this three years ago, I would directly say no. I feel like I take too long to explain something. It’s a flaw I know about,” GeT_RiGhT said. He explained that he is very emotional about the game, and these emotions often make it harder for him to speak his mind, which at first made him reluctant towards coaching. But, now, it looks like he’s ready to take on a new challenge.

“I don’t feel like it’s me basically [the coaching role]. But nowadays I’ve been feeling like I am open to do it because I also want to learn. And this one has always been leaning more and more to me,” he added. Furthermore, he shed some light on his past, and revealed he already had an offer to become a coach for an unknown tier two team.

The Swede enjoys his streaming career so far, but he keeps his options open. Photo by Erik Tomasak via Monster Energy

“I actually had a couple of offers [as a coach]. I was supposed to take one of them. [In] that one I was starting to be a player first and then I [would] transition to a coach. I thought that was the perfect way. I actually thought it was a great idea and it just fell flat,” GeT_RiGhT revealed.

On top of that, it turns out these weren’t the only offers on the table for GeT_RiGhT, who said he previously had around five or six. But, as he himself admitted, most were from tier two teams, and he wanted to commit to a tier one team right away. Still, he acknowledged that this attitude wasn’t quite right. “Most other ones [offers] were too tiny in my opinion. It was like tier two teams, and I feel like I wanted to be in tier one, then again, I don’t have the experience, so I shouldn’t be thinking that.”

At the moment, GeT_RiGhT isn’t actively looking at offers, which is understandable considering the position he’s found himself in. During the interview, the 33-year-old mentioned numerous times how much he enjoys streaming, especially now that CS2 has officially released. The former player is also trying to embrace life to the fullest and learn new things, and coaching a CS2 team could be a good next step if there’s an opportunity on the horizon.

As one of the biggest legends in Counter-Strike esports, we’re certain the community would love to see GeT_RiGhT return to a more active role on the scene. That said, GeT_RiGhT sounds very happy with how his life is going right now, and we’re all glad to hear it.