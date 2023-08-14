Gamers8 CS:GO 2023: Scores, brackets, results

Sixteen of some of the best CS:GO teams in the world such as Heroic, G2, Natus Vincere, and Vitality have traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to play in the $1 million tournament Gamers8 from Aug. 14 to 20.

The format of the Gamers8 CS:GO tournament is pretty simple. The teams have been placed in a single-elimination bracket and the competition will run until Aug. 20, when the champion will be crowned. All the matches will be played as best-of-three series.

You can find all the most important information regarding the Gamers8 CS:GO tournament below. We’ll update the bracket, scores, and results of Gamers8 every day, right after matches conclude.

Gamers8 CS:GO 2023’s bracket

A lot of top 10 teams are attending the tournament. Image via Liquipedia

Gamers8 CS:GO 2023’s schedule, scores, and results

All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

6am: Apeks vs. GamerLegion Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

6am: C9 vs. Fnatic Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

9:30am: Heroic vs. Falcons Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

9:30am: Vitality vs. MIBR Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

1pm: ENCE vs. Liquid Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

1pm: NAVI vs. FURIA Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.



Thursday, Aug. 17

6am: G2 vs. 9INE Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

9:30am: FaZe vs. VP Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

1pm: Quarterfinal match Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.



Friday, Aug. 18

6am: Quarterfinal match Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.

9:30am: Quarterfinal match Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.

1pm: Quarterfinal match Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.



Saturday, Aug. 19

9:30am: Semifinal match Winner advances to grandfinal, loser is eliminated.

1pm: Semifinal match Winner advances to grandfinal, loser is eliminated.



Sunday, Aug. 20

12pm: Grand finals

