Gamers8 CS:GO 2023: Scores, brackets, results

Sixteen of some of the best CS:GO teams in the world such as Heroic, G2, Natus Vincere, and Vitality have traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to play in the $1 million tournament Gamers8 from Aug. 14 to 20.

The format of the Gamers8 CS:GO tournament is pretty simple. The teams have been placed in a single-elimination bracket and the competition will run until Aug. 20, when the champion will be crowned. All the matches will be played as best-of-three series.

You can find all the most important information regarding the Gamers8 CS:GO tournament below. We’ll update the bracket, scores, and results of Gamers8 every day, right after matches conclude.

Gamers8 CS:GO 2023’s bracket

The single-elimination bracket of Gamers8 CS:GO event. It features some of the best teams in the world such as G2, Heroic, and Vitality.
A lot of top 10 teams are attending the tournament. Image via Liquipedia

Gamers8 CS:GO 2023’s schedule, scores, and results

All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

  • 6am: Apeks vs. GamerLegion
    • Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
  • 6am: C9 vs. Fnatic
    • Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
  • 9:30am: Heroic vs. Falcons
    • Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
  • 9:30am: Vitality vs. MIBR
    • Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
  • 1pm: ENCE vs. Liquid
    • Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
  • 1pm: NAVI vs. FURIA
    • Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

Thursday, Aug. 17

  • 6am: G2 vs. 9INE
    • Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
  • 9:30am: FaZe vs. VP
    • Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
  • 1pm: Quarterfinal match
    • Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.

Friday, Aug. 18

  • 6am: Quarterfinal match
    • Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.
  • 9:30am: Quarterfinal match
    • Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.
  • 1pm: Quarterfinal match
    • Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.

Saturday, Aug. 19

  • 9:30am: Semifinal match
    • Winner advances to grandfinal, loser is eliminated.
  • 1pm: Semifinal match
    • Winner advances to grandfinal, loser is eliminated.

Sunday, Aug. 20

  • 12pm: Grand finals

