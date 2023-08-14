Gamers8 CS:GO 2023: Scores, brackets, results

Sixteen of some of the best CS:GO teams in the world such as Heroic, G2, Natus Vincere, and Vitality have traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to play in the $1 million tournament Gamers8 from Aug. 14 to 20.
The format of the Gamers8 CS:GO tournament is pretty simple. The teams have been placed in a single-elimination bracket and the competition will run until Aug. 20, when the champion will be crowned. All the matches will be played as best-of-three series.
You can find all the most important information regarding the Gamers8 CS:GO tournament below. We’ll update the bracket, scores, and results of Gamers8 every day, right after matches conclude.
Gamers8 CS:GO 2023’s bracket
Gamers8 CS:GO 2023’s schedule, scores, and results
All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
- 6am: Apeks vs. GamerLegion
- Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- 6am: C9 vs. Fnatic
- Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- 9:30am: Heroic vs. Falcons
- Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- 9:30am: Vitality vs. MIBR
- Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- 1pm: ENCE vs. Liquid
- Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- 1pm: NAVI vs. FURIA
- Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
Thursday, Aug. 17
- 6am: G2 vs. 9INE
- Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- 9:30am: FaZe vs. VP
- Winner advances to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- 1pm: Quarterfinal match
- Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.
Friday, Aug. 18
- 6am: Quarterfinal match
- Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.
- 9:30am: Quarterfinal match
- Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.
- 1pm: Quarterfinal match
- Winner advances to semifinals, loser is eliminated.
Saturday, Aug. 19
- 9:30am: Semifinal match
- Winner advances to grandfinal, loser is eliminated.
- 1pm: Semifinal match
- Winner advances to grandfinal, loser is eliminated.
Sunday, Aug. 20
- 12pm: Grand finals