Gambit and G2 Esports qualify for BLAST Sping Final

The two teams have earned their spot in the next major event.

Gambit and G2 Esports made it through the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown this weekend and secured their spots in the Spring Final.

G2 started the CS:GO event with a 2-0 victory against Endpoint to advance to the quarterfinals. Gambit also dominated NASR in their first match of the Spring Showdown. Both teams had a little more trouble in their second matches, though, against OG and Furia, respectively.

But G2 and Gambit only dropped one map each before moving on to the semifinals. G2 faced Spirit and were almost eliminated in a 2-0 series. Spirit won Mirage 16-6 and carried their momentum into Dust II, a map Spirit have dominated in the past. But G2 managed to take the series to map three, where they won in overtime.

Gambit’s match against Heroic also went to the final map and almost went in favor of Heroic. Gambit started the series with a decisive win on Inferno but fell behind on Vertigo. The team ultimately lost on Vertigo, but nafany still pulled off an impressive jumping headshot on refrezh that Thanos-snapped him from existence.

Heroic started with a seven-round advantage on Train, but Gambit managed to regroup and come back to secure their spot in the Spring Final.

The Spring Final will take place from June 15 to 20 and features eight of the best CS:GO teams in the world. G2 Esports and Gambit will join Na'Vi, NiP, BIG, Complexity, Evil Geniuses, and FaZe on the main stage.